China Economic Net, Beijing, December 29th, today, Guanze Medical Information Industry (Holding) Co., Ltd. (stock abbreviation “GUANZE MEDICAL”, stock code “02427.HK”) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at an offering price of HK$0.53 per share. As of the close, GUANZE MEDICAL reported HK$1.75, an increase of 230.189%, and the Hong Kong stock market value was HK$1.663 billion.

The announcement of the offer price and allotment results shows that the number of GUANZE MEDICAL global offering shares is 192,850,000 shares, of which the number of Hong Kong offering shares is 19,285,000 shares, and the number of international offering shares is 173,565,000 shares. The sole sponsor of GUANZE MEDICAL is Southwest Securities International, the overall coordinator is Southwest Securities International, the joint global coordinators are Southwest Securities International, Jinlian Securities, and Profit Securities, and the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers are Southwest Securities International, Jinlian Securities, Profit Securities, BOCOM International, ICBC International, Shenwan Hongyuan Hong Kong, SPDB International, Zhongtai International, Shousheng Capital Group, Qianlishuo.

　　

Based on the Offer Price of HK$0.53 per Offer Share, after deducting the underwriting fees and commissions and estimated expenses payable by the Company in connection with the Global Offering, the net proceeds that the Company will receive from the Global Offering are estimated to be approximately HK$73.3 million.

GUANZE MEDICAL is a medical imaging solution provider based in Shandong Province, mainly engaged in providing medical imaging film products and medical imaging cloud services.

From 2019 to June 30, 2022, the revenue of GUANZE MEDICAL was 141 million yuan, 184 million yuan, 211 million yuan, and 98.621 million yuan, and the annual/period profit and total comprehensive income were 22.324 million yuan, 29.043 million yuan, 23.068 million yuan and 15.402 million yuan.

