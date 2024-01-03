Home » Guaranteed Income Program in Texas to Distribute 1,928 Stimulus Checks to Eligible Residents in Harris County
Guaranteed Income Program in Texas to Distribute 1,928 Stimulus Checks to Eligible Residents in Harris County

Guaranteed Income Program in Texas to Distribute 1,928 Stimulus Checks to Eligible Residents in Harris County

Last year A Guaranteed Income program in Texas announced that it will appropriately distribute some 1,928 checks stimulus to eligible residents in Harris County.

According to the entity Beneficiaries will receive monthly payments in the amount of $500 for 18 months making a total of $9,000 dollars, that means the recipients will have a continuous source for a year and 6 months.

Who is eligible for the stimulus check?

The pilot program developed by Uplift Harris has some eligibility criteria that applicants must meet to be admitted to the payment system, in this case, an income greater than 200% of the federal poverty level is not allowed.

Likewise, applicants must be over 18 years old and reside in the areas with the following zip codes: 77091, 77547, 77081, 77026, 77033, 77028, 77060, 77051, 77093 and 77050, for more information, visit

When can you request payment?

According to the entity, Applications for the stimulus check can begin to be sent as of January 8, 2024 from 9 am CT with deadline until next Friday, January 26 at 11:59 pm CT.

Although not everyone can apply there are some exceptions such as low-income people which are likely to be admitted to the program to qualify for the stimulus check payment.

