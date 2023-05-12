Home » Guardia di Finanza: agreement in CDM on De Gennaro, but the appointment is postponed
Business

Guardia di Finanza: agreement in CDM on De Gennaro, but the appointment is postponed

by admin

Guardia di Finanza: agreement on Andrea De Gennaro new commander

There is an agreement on the head of the Guardia di Finanza. According to what is learned byAnsa, the agreement was communicated to the Council of Ministers for the appointment of second in command Andrea De Gennaro. However, the formalization should take place at the next CDM because Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, busy with the G7 in Japan, is absent from this meeting.

The appointment comes with little delay. A bit peculiar considering the crucial role played by the commander of the yellow flames. The stalemate was determined by the tug of war within the majority, in particular between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

And in all of this Giuseppe Zafarana, De Gennaro’s predecessor, received the green light from the Eni assembly, for the role of president, after the government was appointed a month ago.

De Gennaro’s candidacy was supported by the Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Alfredo Mantovano, Giorgia Meloni’s right arm. Andrea De Gennaro is the brother of Gianni, Chief of Police when Mantovano was Undersecretary of the Interior.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Unicredit in the front row on the Ftse Mib, Credit Suisse says outperform

You may also like

Bahn cannot avert a 50-hour mega-steik for the...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 12th. Positive EU price...

These are four things homebuyers regret the most

Piazza Affari rises, waiting for Fitch, Giorgetti opens...

Share of e-cars imported from China more than...

Lufthansa: Group bosses demand more service from employees

Banks, managers think too much about bonuses and...

Robert Habeck has forgotten the East

Orlandi, yellow of the audio cassette: “The girl...

The fifth anniversary of the introduction of foreign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy