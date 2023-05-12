Guardia di Finanza: agreement in CDM on De Gennaro, but the appointment is postponed

Guardia di Finanza: agreement on Andrea De Gennaro new commander

There is an agreement on the head of the Guardia di Finanza. According to what is learned byAnsa, the agreement was communicated to the Council of Ministers for the appointment of second in command Andrea De Gennaro. However, the formalization should take place at the next CDM because Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, busy with the G7 in Japan, is absent from this meeting.

The appointment comes with little delay. A bit peculiar considering the crucial role played by the commander of the yellow flames. The stalemate was determined by the tug of war within the majority, in particular between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

And in all of this Giuseppe Zafarana, De Gennaro’s predecessor, received the green light from the Eni assembly, for the role of president, after the government was appointed a month ago.

De Gennaro’s candidacy was supported by the Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Alfredo Mantovano, Giorgia Meloni’s right arm. Andrea De Gennaro is the brother of Gianni, Chief of Police when Mantovano was Undersecretary of the Interior.

