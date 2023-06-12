Guardianship of the State | Separation of the child from his parents – requirements for a court proceeding

by RAin Dr. Gudrun Möller, specialist in family law, BGM law firm, Münster

| The BVerfG makes it clear: If a court wants to separate a child from its parents or maintain a separation in the exercise of the state guardianship, the court proceedings must meet high standards. |

facts

The complainant is a procedural assistant (VBin) to a child K who was born in April 19. His parents are not married to each other, but have submitted a joint declaration of custody for K. Both were drug addicts. After the birth of K, violent conflicts arose between the parents. M broke off inpatient treatment in a psychiatric specialist clinic. Among other things, a drug-induced psychosis was diagnosed. At the time, V was unemployed and homeless. K was taken into custody. In the custody proceedings, the expert assessed K’s move into the parents’ household as endangering the child’s welfare. With a decision, the family court withdrew from the parents in accordance with § 1666 BGB the right to determine the place of residence, to regulate medical care, and school matters or the kindergarten and appointed the youth welfare office (JA) as a supplementary carer. The parents appealed against this. With the challenged decision, the Higher Regional Court changed the decision and transferred the sole right to determine the residence and to regulate the medical care as well as school matters and the kindergarten to the V. It also ordered, among other things, a limited stay of the K in the household of the foster parents.

With its constitutional complaint, the VB successfully complains about the violation of the fundamental rights of the child under Art. 2 Para. 1 and Para. 2 i. V. with Art. 6 Para. 2 S. 2 and i. V. m. Art. 20 Para. 3 GG (BVerfG 5.9.22, 1 BVR 65/22retrieval no. 231958).

Reasons for decision

The decision of the Higher Regional Court violates K’s right under Art. 2 Abs. 1 und Abs. 2 S. 1 i. V. m. Art. 6 Paragraph 2 sentence 2 GG. According to this, children are entitled to state protection if the parents fulfill their responsibility for care and upbringing (Art. 6 Paragraph 2 sentence 1 GG) or if they cannot offer their child the necessary protection and the necessary help. In style of. 6 Para. 2 S. 1 GG, care and upbringing are the primary duty of the parents. If parents do not live up to this responsibility, the “guardianship of the state”, Art. 6 Paragraph 2 sentence 2 GG. If the well-being of the child is endangered, the state must ensure the care and upbringing of the child (BVerfGE 24, 119, 144). In extreme cases, the duty to protect requires the state to separate the child from its parents or to maintain a separation. However, the state can and must first try to achieve its goal through helping, supportive measures aimed at establishing or restoring responsible behavior on the part of the parents.

Separation can be considered if the child’s physical, mental or emotional well-being is permanently endangered if it remains with the family or if it returns to the family (BVerfGE 60, 7991), i.e. damage to the child has already occurred or can be reasonably foreseen (BVerfG 19.11.14, 1 BvR 1178/14 paragraph 23). The judicial process must be suitable and appropriate to obtain the most reliable possible basis for a forecast in this regard. The court must justify why there is no danger to the well-being of the child. It must have another reliable basis for a decision that is in the best interests of the child and must disclose and justify this (BVerfG 12.2.21, 1 BVR 1780/20 Rn. 29).

The Higher Regional Court made its decision on the repatriation in deviation from the recommendations of the professionals involved, without adequately explaining its expertise or deviating knowledge base. As far as it thinks that a prospective endangerment of the child’s well-being due to attachment trauma is not enough to justify the permanent separation of K from his family of origin, this does not change the fact that a reliable factual basis was required for this. The Higher Regional Court also did not take into account that the return of K to the household of V also meant the return to M at the same time. Because of her mental illness, M cannot be a stable reference person for K in the long term and represents a danger to the child’s well-being. It cannot be inferred from the reasons for the challenged decision that M’s mental illnesses have been overcome. The Higher Regional Court did not sufficiently justify why milder means in the form of outpatient measures should be sufficient after K was returned to the parents to permanently counteract a danger to the child’s welfare there.

relevance for practice

The decision is significant because the BVerfG emphasizes the fundamental rights of the child. Otherwise, parental rights are often referred to i. V. m. Art. 6 GG turned off. However, the BVerfG has made it clear that the state’s protective mandate can prevent a child from being returned. When weighing parental rights and the well-being of the child according to § 1632 Para. 4 BGB, however, the risk limit with regard to a possible impairment of the child must be set further if the biological parents or one of the parents want to take care of the child again (BVerfGE 75, 201220).