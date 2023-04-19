Gucci, Finance search in the Milan headquarters. EU Antitrust investigation into possible anti-competitive practices

MILANO – The Finance Guard carried out a search yesterday in the Milan offices of Gucci in the context of a preliminary investigation launched by the European Commission into possible anti-competitive practices. He announced it in a note Drythe luxury giant that belongs to the fashion brand, after the news had been anticipated by Reuters. The soldiers of the special Antitrust unit carried out the inspection – activated at the instigation of the European anti-corruption authority – as part of a collaboration in an international operation which would concern an investigation into possible violations of the rules on commercial practices in some companies in the sector of fashion.

“The group is cooperating fully with the Commission in this investigation,” Kering said in its statement. Yesterday, the European Commission announced that it had carried out unannounced inspections at the premises of several fashion companies suspected of cartel activity “in several EU Member States”.

As reported by ReutersTuesday’s inspection was carried out by the Guardia di Finanza in collaboration with European Commission agents at a Milan office linked to the production of travel items, handbags and other leather products.

The Commission’s investigation

Yesterday the Commission announced that it had launched unannounced inspections at the premises of companies active in the fashion sector in several member states. In parallel, it sent formal requests for information to companies operating in the same sector. Brussels fears that the companies concerned may have violated antitrust rules which prohibit cartels and restrictive commercial practices. The subject matter of the inspections is unrelated to that of the inspections carried out in May 2022 and June 2021. Unannounced inspections are a preliminary investigative step into suspected anti-competitive practices. The fact that they are willing, Brussels had specified, does not mean that the companies are guilty of anti-competitive behavior.