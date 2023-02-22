Gucci launches the first hub for circular luxury in Italy and accelerates the ecological transition of the fashion sector

Gucci gives an acceleration to the ecological transition of the fashion sectorand build a platform of open innovation to design and manufacture circular products and solutions for reduce the environmental impact.

The ecological transition at the heart of PNRR is “that technological innovation process and environmental revolution that favors the economy and development while respecting the environment and its sustainability” and Gucci, in line with European regulation as a useful means of achieving the 2030 emissions targets, launches the Circular Huband project concrete for the circular economy.

He launches it with the support of Drythe French luxury group owned by Francois-Henri Pinault, president and CEO, to which he belongs, to reduce the environmental impact, work on new technologies and implement programs for the recycling and reuse of waste materials. This is the start of the first hub for circular luxury in Italy and will be located in Tuscany.

Subscribe to the newsletter

