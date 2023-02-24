Home Business Guerra, Prodi: “Putin asked me to give Berlusconi’s passport back…”
Business

Guerra, Prodi: “Putin asked me to give Berlusconi’s passport back…”

by admin
Guerra, Prodi: “Putin asked me to give Berlusconi’s passport back…”

War Russia Ukraine, Prodi talks about the Berlusconi-Putin friendship

The war in Ukraine has reached its anniversary, exactly on February 24, 2022 Putin he ordered his troops to invade and there doesn’t seem to be one on the horizon scene of peaceindeed it is feared l’escalation. “The experts – Romano Prodi tells Corriere della Sera – explained to me at the beginning of the conflict that Putin had sent less than 200 thousand men, while at least 400,000 would have been needed for a territory like Ukraine. And they said that after one taste would go back. And instead… He made three mistakes evaluation. Besides the soldiers, he thought the Ukrainians embraced him and that the West would not react. He was wrong on all counts. And now there way out it becomes more difficile. The way is mandatory for all European governments. NATO and the EU they have never coincided as much as today. If anything, let’s ask ourselves how this happens. Let’s ask ourselves why the United States give priority to alliances with Eastern European countries; Why Joe Biden went to Warsaw ma no to Brussels“.

“If that of divide the nine countries oriental from the Europe of the founders is a strategy, – he continues study program to the Courier – they will arise soon dramatic choices also for the our government“. Putin tells a anecdote are Putin is Berlusconi. “I know from direct experience that i relationships personal between the two were very tight. Once, when I was governing, I was with Putin and the French premier. AND Putin asked me Of to press on the then President of the Republic, Giorgio Napolitanobecause it allowed a Berlusconi to get back the passportThat it had been withdrawn for judicial reasons, in order to allow him to go at the your party of birthday”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Tokyo Stock Exchange +1.18%, focus on Bank of...

Alpitour creates its Benefit Company for the under...

Guerra, Prodi: “Putin asked me to give Berlusconi’s...

The 99,800 BYD Qin PLUS DM-i is even...

Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda: ‘Japan’s current monetary...

Bank of Japan, Ueda: ‘Japan needs more time...

Polls show that 2 out of 3 Italians...

Polls show that 2 out of 3 Italians...

Inflation Japan: consumer price index +4.3% in January,...

Hong Kong Exchange, CEO: Excess savings of $2.5...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy