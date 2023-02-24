War Russia Ukraine, Prodi talks about the Berlusconi-Putin friendship

The war in Ukraine has reached its anniversary, exactly on February 24, 2022 Putin he ordered his troops to invade and there doesn’t seem to be one on the horizon scene of peaceindeed it is feared l’escalation. “The experts – Romano Prodi tells Corriere della Sera – explained to me at the beginning of the conflict that Putin had sent less than 200 thousand men, while at least 400,000 would have been needed for a territory like Ukraine. And they said that after one taste would go back. And instead… He made three mistakes evaluation. Besides the soldiers, he thought the Ukrainians embraced him and that the West would not react. He was wrong on all counts. And now there way out it becomes more difficile. The way is mandatory for all European governments. NATO and the EU they have never coincided as much as today. If anything, let’s ask ourselves how this happens. Let’s ask ourselves why the United States give priority to alliances with Eastern European countries; Why Joe Biden went to Warsaw ma no to Brussels“.

“If that of divide the nine countries oriental from the Europe of the founders is a strategy, – he continues study program to the Courier – they will arise soon dramatic choices also for the our government“. Putin tells a anecdote are Putin is Berlusconi. “I know from direct experience that i relationships personal between the two were very tight. Once, when I was governing, I was with Putin and the French premier. AND Putin asked me Of to press on the then President of the Republic, Giorgio Napolitanobecause it allowed a Berlusconi to get back the passportThat it had been withdrawn for judicial reasons, in order to allow him to go at the your party of birthday”.

