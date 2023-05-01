Guest article Experimental Republic of Germany – Economic Freedom

In order to master the major long-term challenges, we need social and economic innovations of an unprecedented magnitude. Both the production of knowledge and the transfer of knowledge thrive particularly in living laboratories – in free spaces for experiments limited in time, space or subject under changed rules.

Real laboratories are based on the basic assumption that innovative and clever solutions are better developed through free competition of ideas and rules than through the struggle for state funding. From being recipients of subsidies, who focus their actions more on subsidy guidelines than on the needs of their customers, companies should once again become self-determined drivers of progress. Politics, business and society learn from the daily experiences of millions of people.

In transformation research, real laboratories are recognized as a research method for complex or dynamic systems. So far, real laboratories have only been used in narrowly defined, mostly technological areas, such as testing autonomous vehicles, telemedicine or drones. In order to become an experimental republic, we must also apply the basic idea of ​​real laboratories in structural and medium-sized business promotion, to accelerate planning and reduce bureaucracy or in competition, state aid, public procurement, social, criminal, family and building law and more experiments in the Allow small ones in order to roll them out on a large scale if successful.

A new attempt for the experimental republic

Real laboratories need experimentation or opening clauses in laws that allow temporary exceptions and deviations from the law. The European Council has recognized experimentation clauses as a tool to address disruptive challenges in the digital age (European Council, 2020). Last year, the federal government presented a concept for which a consultation process is planned this year (BMWK, 2022). In the package for easing bureaucracy, the former federal government proposed an obligation to review the inclusion of experimentation clauses in all new laws – this proposal was not implemented.

A new start is necessary. In order to expand the instrument of the real laboratory, to facilitate its application and to implement its basic idea in other areas, the following points would have to be implemented:

1. Expand legal leeway

In order to expand the legal leeway for real laboratories, all levers must be used. All existing laws – including those in non-technology areas of law – must be scrutinized to see whether they can be expanded to include new experimentation clauses. Future laws must – where appropriate – provide for an experimentation clause. In addition to special legal clauses, so-called general clauses can efficiently cover many similar projects.

For example, autonomous driving required complex individual approvals for each individual test vehicle before the regulatory framework for type approvals was created after many years. Several differently configured test vehicles could be temporarily approved via a general clause, thus saving the company valuable development time.

Another good example is construction. Excessive regulations are stifling the innovative strength of architects and building material manufacturers. More freedom could lead to a new Bauhaus movement, just as the Bauhaus founders revolutionized design and building with new ideas 100 years ago. To this end, members of the Bavarian Chamber of Architects propose a standard-reduced building class “E”, which leaves room for experimentation (Bavarian Chamber of Architects, 2021).

2. Enforce evidence-based follow-up regulations

Experimentation clauses should not simply expire, but be scientifically evaluated and lead to follow-up regulations. If the tried-and-tested technologies and rules prove their worth, they should be rolled out nationwide or even across the EU. At the same time, related technologies and areas should be identified that would benefit from similar regulatory streamlining. The living laboratories will thus gradually lead to a modern and efficiently regulated economic area.

3. Set up pilot cities and regions as well as start-up and small business protection zones

Experimental rules that are not based on a specific technology but on a spatially defined area are used in pilot cities or regions. Regulatory leeway can supplement tax relief and subsidies in structural funding and stimulate federal regulation competition.

Regulatory exceptions in start-up or medium-sized business protection zones are aimed at certain groups of people and companies. Regulatory exceptions already apply today, for example to the supply chain law for companies below a certain size. In a medium-sized business protection zone, such threshold values ​​are extended to all laws as far as is justifiable and necessary.

A start-up protection zone reduces the bureaucratic burden for new companies to a minimum in the first two years after founding. In addition to bureaucracy in the narrower sense, exceptions to the working time or workplace ordinance can also be considered here.

Invalidate reservations instead of endlessly debating

Real laboratories and regulatory experimental spaces are clean alternatives to an industrial policy that relies on grants in terms of regulatory policy. They are also clever instruments for weakening political resistance and reservations about deregulation and technological or social innovations. Instead of relying on abstract, theoretical and therefore uncertain predictions, real laboratories provide empirical evidence from the toughest empirical test we know: real life.

