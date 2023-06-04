Guest article New geoeconomics Diversification and risk management in demand!

The protectionist-oriented US industrial policy surrounding the Inflation Reduction Act, the increasingly obvious systemic competition with China, the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, which violates international law – the global economy is increasingly characterized by geopolitical conflicts between economically closely intertwined states. The logic of negative-sum games has already become a reality in a frightening way. Mutual economic dependencies only offer limited protection in such a situation. Against this background, the question arises as to how well Germany and Europe are positioned to deal with the new risks in this volatile environment. How can one succeed in asserting one’s own economic and geostrategic interests without fundamentally calling into question the existing global trade links? The central component of a geo-economic strategy is to identify dangerous dependencies and to reduce them through a strategic raw material policy, new trade agreements, increased recycling, etc. In addition, it should be ensured that the necessary state instruments are in place to be able to adequately protect sensitive infrastructure. Within Europe, the regulatory framework for coordinated strategic action, especially in crisis situations, should be further developed.

Globalization and the international division of labor have ensured growth and prosperity worldwide in recent decades. Germany, in particular, as a country that is closely intertwined with the world economy, has benefited greatly from international trade and cross-border direct investments. However, trust in peaceful and cooperative coexistence between states has been shaken at least since Russia’s illegal attack on Ukraine. If economic policy is used as a weapon to enforce national interests, economic dependencies and the lack of substitutability prove to be highly problematic: They can endanger the national supply of important goods and raw materials, cost us dearly and make us vulnerable to blackmail. The example of the USA shows that such an approach is not only used by strategic rivals such as Russia – and to a certain extent also China: Here, within the framework of the Inflation Reduction Act, efforts are being made to make American producers better off than their foreign competitors, in order to gain advantages for one’s own economy at the expense of third parties. Although the affected “green” sectors are not as dependent on trade with the US as the European energy market was on Russia or the German automotive sector on China, the example also makes it clear that in times of increasing geopolitical rivalry, a realignment of the economic policy is the order of the day.

However, this reorientation should not consist of reducing the economic interdependencies across the board or entering into a subsidy race. In response to uncooperative action from third countries, companies and states are called upon to operate permanent, proactive risk management. Particular attention should be paid to domestic products, which are highly profitable but for which there are no alternative buyers, and to imported goods, which are highly dependent. On the part of the state, information and support offers can help small and medium-sized companies in particular to identify possible dependencies and to develop solutions. In particular, companies are asked to promote the diversification of their supply chains and sales markets in order to avoid cluster risks – be it in the goods or financial market. Against this background, the European Union and its member states should work to ensure that trade agreements that have already been largely negotiated, such as CETA or MERCOSUR, come into force as quickly as possible and actively conclude new agreements.

In order to reduce dependencies on critical raw materials, which are essential for the green and digital transformation, companies and states should also diversify their procurement as comprehensively as possible and keep strategic reserves ready. In addition, the recycling of raw materials must be promoted to an even greater extent than before and the expansion of the circular economy must be accelerated. At the European level, current initiatives such as the Critical Raw Materials Act are already moving in this direction.

The protection of critical infrastructure is of particular importance in a world of geopolitical rivalry. In order to be able to prevent unwanted foreign direct investments, the necessary legal instruments should be available or existing instruments should be strengthened. And finally, Europe should be well prepared in the event of another acute crisis and react with a clear emergency plan. This should contain uniform rules of the game across Europe in order to ensure a coordinated approach. The aim here is to consistently develop the planned internal market emergency instrument with this in mind and apply it if necessary.

A notice: This policy brief was created on the basis of the ECONWATCH meeting “Between free trade and state interventionism: a geoeconomic strategy for Europe” with Prof. Dr. dr hc Clemens Fuest (ifo Institute and LMU Munich).