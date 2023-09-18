Guest articleBridge electricity priceNew subsidies for the energy-intensive industry?

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) has sparked an intensive discussion with the proposal of a “medium-term bridge electricity price” for energy-intensive companies.

According to the BMWK’s ideas, a new subsidy should prevent a high exchange electricity price from affecting the electricity price of energy-intensive companies: To the extent that the average exchange price in a year is beyond 6 cents per kilowatt hour (KWh), subsidies would provide corresponding ex-post compensation companies care. This poses the risk of increased demand for electricity and, as a result, additional CO2 emissions. Therefore, the actual electricity consumption should not be subsidized, but only a benchmark consumption that would be calculated for the corresponding industrial sector as a whole.

The BMWK initially wanted to use unused credit authorizations from the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF), which were not used to deal with the Corona crisis. Such underutilization creates political desires. 60 billion euros from this fund have already been reallocated to climate projects. Additional use of the WSF for the bridge electricity price would have implied credit subsidies for an unrelated purpose.

According to Handelsblatt, the BMWK is now arguing for financing via the Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF), which is primarily fed by CO2 pricing (certificate trading). This means that there is no subsidization at the expense of additional national debt. Opportunity costs remained, however: The KTF is intended to finance investments in decarbonization in particular. New subsidies would compete with this. Climate money for consumers, such as those introduced by Switzerland and Austria to offset the costs of the energy transition for consumers, would also become more difficult. The KTF is also intended for this.

It is not the case that compensation is not already being paid: certain electricity-intensive companies, for example, can receive so-called electricity price compensation. It is intended to cushion the increases in electricity prices that result from CO2 trading and the associated pricing of CO2 emissions. The basis is guidelines from the EU Commission, which allow member states to provide such aid. For example, Germany is providing 2.6 billion euros for 2024. Surprisingly, there is hardly any mention of this existing electricity price compensation in the discussion about the new bridge electricity instrument.

The costs of electricity producers due to CO2 trading have risen sharply. For many years, the European CO2 price for the emission of one ton of CO2 was less than 20 euros. Most recently it was up to 100 euros at its peak. In contrast, the natural gas price, which is important for the European electricity price, has largely returned to normal after the shock of 2021 and 2022.

For a gas power plant with CO2 emissions of 500 grams per KWh and a CO2 price of 90 euros, the CO2 costs are 4.5 cents/kWh. In the realistic case that such a power plant is the marginal, price-setting power plant, the exchange electricity price will be increased by this magnitude. If the marginal power plant heats with coal, the effects are even greater because even more CO2 is emitted per KWh. It is important to know: Although on average more than 50 percent of German electricity comes from renewables, fossil power plants are still predominantly relevant for pricing.

Contrary to what some politicians suggest: the natural gas price shock is no longer the main reason for high electricity prices, but the CO2 price. Electricity price compensation is a European-harmonized instrument intended for this purpose. Unlike the planned bridge electricity price, this instrument focuses on a few companies that are highly competitive internationally and for whom the electricity price is highly relevant. This led to a manageable number of 341 German companies being compensated in 2022. In contrast, the BMWK’s plans would provide for more than 9,000 benefiting companies. Many of these, such as local tram companies, are not in international competition, but would still be considered.

A notice: The article appears in a modified form as an editorial in the journal Knew.

Goethe University Frankfurt

Post navigation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

