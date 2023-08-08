Guest articleCitizens want lower taxes than parliaments (sometimes at least)

Are there higher or lower taxes if citizens decide directly instead of parliaments? A new study shows that it all depends on the tax. The property tax that everyone has to pay is likely to fall. For companies, on the other hand, little will change – the trade tax assessment rates will remain almost unchanged. The results are based on an exception to the Basic Law that allows direct democracy at the municipal level in Germany. 30 of almost 11,000 municipalities in Germany do not elect municipal councils, but have a municipal assembly of all those entitled to vote as municipal representatives.

Direct democracy is becoming increasingly popular around the world. The Brexit referendum or the constitutional referendums in Ireland and Turkey are recent examples of important political decisions made directly by the citizens. Even on a small scale, direct democracy is spreading more and more. In Germany, more initiatives for direct democracy are counted every year at the local level than in several previous decades combined (More Democracy eV 2020).

Direct democracy undoubtedly changes the mechanics of politics. Instead of delegating decisions to representatives, the citizens decide directly. As a result, they are much more required to inform themselves, to discuss and to weigh up decisions themselves. However, this also increases responsibility and influence on day-to-day political business.

It is now interesting whether the results of politics, such as tax rates, also change under direct democracy. Taxes are the state’s most important source of income and the core of financial and economic policy. However, measuring the effect of direct democracy on tax rates is difficult. In case of doubt, taxes that are too high or too low call the citizenry into action and provoke initiatives and petitions from the public. So what is hen, what is egg? This article summarizes a new study. This shows that direct democracy can certainly have an impact on tax legislation. Property tax rates are falling in small communities in Schleswig-Holstein, in which no community councils are elected, but decisions are made by community assemblies of all citizens.

Direct democracy in small German communities

In a new study, Geschwind and Rösel (2022) use a curiosity in the state of Schleswig-Holstein to causally isolate the effect of direct democracy on taxes. In a passage that has received little attention, the German Basic Law allows for municipal assemblies of all citizens – i.e. direct democracy – to take the place of elected municipal councils (Article 28 (1) sentence 4 of the Basic Law). Only Schleswig-Holstein is currently making use of this through state law. The following applies to very small municipalities: If municipalities have only 70 inhabitants or fewer on a specific date, no municipal council will be elected for the coming legislative period. Instead, a municipal assembly of all citizens meets. The communities have no choice. The limit of 70 residents is mandatory and binding. Municipalities of almost the same size therefore have different institutions: one or two inhabitants above or below 70 inhabitants make the difference. Currently around 25 municipalities in Schleswig-Holstein have municipal assemblies, and a similar number of municipalities is just above the 70-inhabitant threshold. In the past 40 years, about 36 parishes have had at least one parish meeting (Fig. 1).

Lower property tax, no effect on trade tax

Municipalities in Germany operate their own tax policies. You determine the assessment rates for agricultural property tax A, general property tax B and trade tax. In their study, Geschwind and Rösel (2022) show that in the smallest communities in Schleswig-Holstein, on the border between direct democracy and municipal councils, the tax rates jump noticeably. For this purpose, the authors use a large panel data set that documents tax rates in Schleswig-Holstein for more than 40 years. Municipalities with 68 or 69 residents should not differ much from municipalities with 71 or 72 residents, but have around 10 to 15 percent lower real estate tax rates (Figure 1). In contrast, there is no visible jump in trade tax. Local councils and municipal assemblies tax corporations in a similar way, but differences are made in relation to real estate.

Other methodological approaches such as difference-in-differences or event study estimates confirm the results (Geschwind and Rösel 2022). A number of municipalities in Schleswig-Holstein have repeatedly switched back and forth between parliamentary democracy and direct democracy over the course of time. These changes are also reflected in changes in property tax, but not in trade tax.

Further robustness analyzes from other federal states confirm the results. For example, in Rhineland-Palatinate – a federal state with also very small municipalities but no municipal assemblies – no jumps in the tax rates can be seen with 70 inhabitants. In Brandenburg, in 1994, municipalities with fewer than 100 inhabitants were able to hold voluntary municipal assemblies. In the same year, property tax rates fell sharply in this size of community, but there is no visible reaction to trade tax (Geschwind and Rösel 2022).

What difference does direct democracy make?

Overall, municipal assemblies thus tend to adopt lower assessment rates for taxes that affect a large group of people. Schleswig-Holstein is heavily influenced by agriculture, which explains why property tax A and property tax B run parallel. In addition, property tax A and property tax B are often adjusted jointly. On the other hand, there are no effects on trade tax, although the economic structure in the small communities examined hardly deviates from the national average. This selectivity suggests that direct democracy works primarily through a stronger differentiation of politics. In contrast to local council elections, citizens can vote separately on individual tax rates at any time and do not have to decide on a bundle of political positions on election day.

Geschwind and Rösel (2022) show that other mechanisms do not explain the falling property tax rates. Neither the size of the municipal council nor its composition can explain the differences in the assessment rates. The small group size of the communities examined is also an advantage for the analysis. Direct democracy has an effect even in very small communities with few residents, although there the social control of the elected councilors is likely to be very high. Finally, Geschwind and Rösel (2022) find no evidence for the hypothesis that “excessive” spending is reduced under direct democracy (Frey 1994).

conclusion

This article summarizes a new study that examines the effect of direct democracy in German small communities. 30 of almost 11,000 municipalities in Germany do not elect municipal councils, but have a municipal assembly of all those entitled to vote as municipal representatives. The results show that property tax decreases under direct democracy, but business tax does not. Citizens vote differently from parliaments. However, completely different political decisions are not to be expected. Direct democracy can therefore be a useful addition in parliamentary democracies.

