Guest articleFunctioning supply chains do not need a state

It would be an understatement to say that the world trade order is currently under scrutiny. The corona pandemic and the resulting supply chain bottlenecks have brought the vulnerability of the international division of labor into focus. Further turbulence for international trade arose due to the increasing antagonism between the US and China, which resulted in punitive tariffs, and the sanctions implemented due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These developments give rise to fears that trade relations between the countries and, as a result, further economic development will become increasingly decoupled.

In May 2023, the G-7 countries decided at their summit in Japan not to strive for such “decoupling”, but only for “clever derisking” – as emphasized by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz . Decoupling means wanting to reduce reliance on foreign markets and technology to increase national security. In order to protect domestic industry, decoupling often leads to re-, near- or friendshoring. The primary aim of derisking is to reduce the risks of an overly one-sided alignment of the supply chain, so as not to become dependent on just a few suppliers, for example. This makes the supply chain more stable and resilient to negative shocks such as disruptions to delivery routes or crop failures, but also to regulatory changes. A survey of industrial companies shows that procurement is more local and diversified (Fig.1).

Good reasons for keeping your distance

In militarily relevant industries, for example, security policy concerns are definitely appropriate, especially when we consider that autocracies and democracies are clashing in the conflict between China, Russia and the West. Since the former often tend towards a centrally managed economy, it also makes sense to diversify supply chains for competitive reasons: Critical raw materials such as rare earths or other central resources should not be in the hands of a few players.

But for the vast majority of other goods and services, it is up to firms themselves to decide their optimal derisking, not countries. Perhaps in recent years entrepreneurs have relied too heavily on the cost advantages of international supply chains with less diversified suppliers. Many companies are therefore now willing to pay more insurance premiums for more stable supply chains based on their own market assessment (see figure).

Political demands, on the other hand, harbor the danger that derisking or even decoupling will be wanted by the state and will affect all sectors – not just key sectors in terms of security policy. That would be counterproductive. Because various recent studies[1] show that economic disintegration and reshoring do not improve the stability of the domestic economy, but rather reduce it, because trade loses an important insurance function. In food production, for example, record harvests in one region of the world can compensate for poor harvests elsewhere.

Modern mercantilism

Viewed in this way, modern decoupling, or excessive derisking, resembles an ancient notion of competition between nations popular from the 16th to the 19th centuries: mercantilism. This aimed for many exports, especially in finished products. True to the motto “money stays here”, mercantilism wants to import as little as possible and if it does import, then mainly in the supplier industries. As a result, the aim is to achieve the highest possible current account surplus.

But first, mercantilism cannot work if all countries aspire to it. Because every country would hoard the goods that are strategically important for itself, which ultimately leads to a vicious circle: the procurement of products would become more difficult, and as a result the countries would increase their stocks again. This finally leads to a negative spiral with mutual loss of trust and further declining trade. The balancing act of the globally important microchip producer South Korea, which is under pressure from both the USA and China not to deliver chips to the other superpower, is just one current example of this. If such cases continue to increase, international trade loses its central diversification function, which allows imports from another country in the event of supply bottlenecks.

Second, mercantilism, as in the past, fails to recognize that the profits from trade often lie in imports. Thanks to imports, we can buy products cheaper than we can produce them ourselves. So we have to make a “make or buy” decision: import or produce ourselves. If you only want to maximize your own exports, you may be using your own precious resources in the wrong place. Switzerland, for example, not only specializes in knowledge-intensive products in the pharmaceutical sector and regularly takes the top spots in innovation rankings. This unprecedented and broad-based success is proof that the Swiss economy as a whole is making good decisions about make or buy. As long as we are not sealed off by trade barriers, we produce and export where we are strong and import what we could only produce ourselves at great expense.

Globalization is not dead

So how should Switzerland position itself in the midst of these developments? There is no question that a small, open economy depends on a multilateral trading architecture that allows all companies to have as much of an equal playing field as possible. In times of a shortage of skilled workers, it is impossible for us to produce all goods and services ourselves.

Switzerland must therefore follow central principles in its (foreign) economic policy. The attractiveness of the location does not depend on a weak currency or the availability of rare earths on site, but on the potential for growth and innovation. For a small country in particular, it is not about competition between nations, but about competition between companies on the world market. In other words: Switzerland is not a company and therefore does not have to deal with supply chain strategies or select a nationally leading branch with an industrial policy. Rather, it must be attractive to innovative minds and companies. The prerequisites for this are a flexible labor market, attractive taxes, a good education system for workers and optimal framework conditions in research, legal certainty and market access for companies.

A world that is decoupled in many sectors is not an attractive option for either the West or China. We mustn’t forget: Despite all the prophecies of doom, globalization is still very much alive. It is true that trade in goods is no longer growing as dynamically as it was 15 years ago, when China‘s integration into the world market was in full swing. But it is often forgotten that the service sector makes up the largest part of the economy. Here the trade barriers are still the highest, which is why there is still a lot of potential for liberalization. Keywords telework and self-learning software: the big growth in service trade is still ahead of us.

