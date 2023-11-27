Guest articleGerman industryStructural change underway – Economic freedom

The production of large industrial sectors in Germany has developed very differently in recent years due to the corona pandemic and energy price shock. Production in electrical engineering increased by 18% compared to the beginning of 2015. In the chemical industry there was a decline of 20% over the same period. The differences are not only cyclical, but also structural. In the future, it will become more important to distinguish between Germany as an industrial location and German industry.

We estimate the medium-term prospects for electrical engineering in Germany to be quite favorable because the industry will benefit from some megatrends, some of which are supported by the state. These include decarbonization or electrification (climate protection/energy transition) as well as digitalization, which ensure additional orders.

In addition to electrical engineering, we are also fundamentally optimistic about mechanical engineering at the location. The global economic slowdown has been having a negative impact on orders and production for several months. Nevertheless, the trends towards robotics and automation, the global expansion of physical infrastructures, the pursuit of greater resource and energy efficiency and the linking of classic mechanical engineering with digital technologies (artificial intelligence, Industry 4.0, etc.) indicate increased demand for modern machines.

Since the Corona pandemic, volatility in the automotive industry has been by far the most pronounced. In addition to the special effects, the transformation in the industry towards electromobility is likely to lead to net losses in value creation in Germany. Nevertheless, the German auto industry has good chances in the fight for market share in the area of ​​e-mobility, especially in the premium segment.

The chemical industry has felt the war in Ukraine particularly painfully, with the subsequent explosion in energy prices and the cessation of direct Russian deliveries of pipeline gas to Germany. We expect much of the decline in production to be structural.

In the metal industry, fluctuations in domestic production have been comparatively small since 2015. Within the metal industry, we are more optimistic about the production of metal products than metal production. The latter is coming under structural pressure due to high energy prices.

A discounted industrial electricity price for energy-intensive sectors, which is already questionable for competitive reasons, is likely to slow down the loss of value creation at the location, but not completely stop it.

Different production process

The production process in the major industrial sectors in Germany was fairly consistent from 2015 until the start of the corona pandemic. Since then, the Corona crisis, the energy price shock and structural sectoral trends have led to significant distortions. Compared to the beginning of 2015, production in the most dynamic sector (electrical engineering) increased by 18% in real terms. In the chemical industry there was a decline of 20% over the same period.

The graphic points to some structural shifts in the German industrial landscape:

Of the industrial sectors considered, only electrical engineering managed to increase its production compared to pre-Corona levels. In all other sectors, production is currently (significantly) below the historical highs reached in 2017/18. We also estimate the medium-term prospects for electrical engineering in Germany to be quite favorable because the industry will benefit from some megatrends, some of which are being pushed by the state. These include decarbonization or electrification (climate protection/energy transition) as well as digitalization, which ensure additional orders. In addition, the industry is less affected by the high energy prices in Germany because its production is not energy-intensive. In addition to electrical engineering, we are also fundamentally optimistic about mechanical engineering at the location. The global economic slowdown has been having a negative impact on orders and production for several months. Nevertheless, the trends towards robotics and automation, the global expansion of physical infrastructures, the pursuit of greater resource and energy efficiency and the linking of classic mechanical engineering with digital technologies (artificial intelligence, Industry 4.0, etc.) indicate increased demand for modern machines. Like electrical engineering, mechanical engineering does not produce in an energy-intensive manner. In recent decades, the industry has also succeeded in consolidating its own position in international price competition by focusing on high-quality special machines. Historically, German mechanical engineering has generally been able to absorb the devaluations of currencies from competing countries against the D-Mark and the Euro. Last but not least, the medium-sized structure of the sector speaks for a greater connection to Germany as a location. The biggest challenge is likely to be securing enough skilled workers in Germany in the medium term so that we can continue to be among the world leaders in the individual sectors of mechanical engineering. Since the Corona pandemic, volatility in the automotive industry has been by far the most pronounced. At the beginning of the Corona crisis, the industry briefly reduced production much more sharply than other sectors due to pandemic-related restrictions and in anticipation of falling demand. The subsequent recovery was and is hampered by the lack of availability of intermediate products (semiconductors) and other supply chain disruptions. In addition, global car demand remained subdued throughout the period. As a result, a good 5.3 million fewer cars were produced in Germany between 2020 and 2022 than between 2017 and 2019 (-34.6%). In addition to the special effects, the transformation in the industry towards electromobility is likely to lead to net losses in value creation in Germany. Production cuts are unlikely to be unavoidable, especially among suppliers that produce parts and components for cars with combustion engines. Nevertheless, the German auto industry has good chances in the fight for market share in the area of ​​e-mobility, especially in the premium segment. A current ifo study shows that German companies are very well positioned in terms of innovative ability and the qualification level of their employees.[1] Regardless of the trend towards e-mobility, it will probably be more difficult to build cars in the volume segment in Germany in the future for cost reasons. In this respect, we consider a return of production levels to previous highs to be unlikely. The chemical industry has felt the war in Ukraine particularly painfully, with the subsequent explosion in energy prices and the cessation of direct Russian deliveries of pipeline gas to Germany. Currently, industry production is 23.6% below its peak at the end of 2017. We expect much of this decline to be structural in nature. Other energy-intensive sectors such as the building materials and paper industries (not shown in the graphic) have also suffered significant declines in production in recent quarters, which in the case of the building materials industry can also be explained by the weak construction economy. A discounted industrial electricity price for energy-intensive sectors, which is already questionable for competitive reasons, is likely to slow down the loss of value creation at the location, but not completely stop it. The energy and climate policy perspectives are likely to be too uncertain for this and the expected difference in energy prices compared to other countries (including the USA and China) remains too large. In the metal industry, fluctuations in domestic production have been comparatively small since 2015. However, the weaker economy and higher energy prices have been reflected in a trend towards falling production since the beginning of 2021. Within the metal industry, we are more optimistic about the production of metal products than the actual metal production. The latter is coming under structural pressure due to high energy prices. We consider it unlikely that all capacities at the site can be maintained in the desired green transformation of metal production. This applies, for example, to the planned conversion of steel production to green hydrogen. Due to global overcapacity in the industry, high energy prices in Germany and uncertainty regarding the physical supply of green hydrogen, volume steel production is likely to decline in the coming years. Even state subsidies for the transformation are unlikely to prevent this entirely, especially since the state’s financial capacity is limited. Steel will still be produced in Germany in the future. However, a lower and possibly falling level is emerging. In 2022, steel production in Germany was 15% lower than in 2017.

Structural change also triggered by regulation

Structural change is underway in German industry, which could accelerate further in the coming years. There will be (relative) winners and losers. Fundamentally, industrial structural change is nothing new – and nothing negative either. In previous decades, the textile and clothing industry played a much larger role in Germany than it does today. However, due to differences in wage costs, the clothing industry, for example, relocated its production to locations with lower wages early on.

As a result, consumers in Germany enjoyed lower prices for clothing. As a result of this structural change, over the decades the textile industry has focused more on so-called technical textiles, which require innovative strength. German companies are well positioned here and manufacturing in Germany is still worthwhile. Another example of long-term structural change is consumer electronics. Here, the majority of the products sold in Germany are not produced locally, but abroad (Asia), where the production conditions are more favorable.

In the past, such structural shifts were often a market result (e.g. differences in labor costs). However, future structural change is likely to be triggered in part by different regulatory framework conditions. These include, not least, energy and climate policy, on the one hand with its influence on energy prices and security of supply and, on the other hand, with subsidies motivated by climate policy that are intended to promote production in Germany.

We expect that the manufacturing sector’s share of total gross value added will continue to decline in the coming years. In 2016 it was 22.9%. Last year it was 20.4%. In the future, it will become more important to distinguish between Germany as an industrial location and German industry. Germany’s position in international competition has tended to deteriorate when it comes to classic location factors such as the tax burden on corporations, wage levels, energy costs, digital infrastructure and flexibility in working hours. Germany still has a high level of innovation.[2] However, unfavorable economic conditions are a burden for the near future. In contrast, large industrial companies in particular can design their production sites over time according to their individual cost and customer structures.

