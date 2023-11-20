Guest articleHow does the USA get down from the mountain of debt?

The massive use of fiscal policy in the global financial crisis after 2007 and in the corona pandemic of 2020/21 has driven up national debt, and debt ratios have risen to the highest levels since the Second World War. How do you get down from these mountains of debt? History shows that this is possible, as we explain with some prominent examples.

US debt ratio was just as high before…

The US debt ratio, i.e. the ratio of national debt to GDP, is now just under 100% [1]. Shortly before the start of the global financial crisis in 2007/08, Uncle Sam was only in debt at 35% of GDP. A similar development can be observed in many other countries. These rates are certainly worryingly high – but they are by no means unprecedented.

… and the British one is even higher

In Great Britain, the debt ratio was over 250% immediately after World War II. Even in the 19th century, the rate was twice as high as it is currently, namely around 200% a few years after the victory over Napoleon (Fig. 1).

Consolidation in the 19th Century: Britain

But the British managed to get off this mountain of debt both times. In the 19th century, consolidation was a long-term process. The debt ratio fell relatively evenly from its peak in 1823 until 1913. During these 90 years, the British government managed to reduce the ratio to below 30% of GDP. [2]

How did this consolidation of state finances succeed? In any case, the repayment of the accumulated debts was not the main cause. The debt level in 1823 was 883 million pounds (in today’s money terms that would be nominally 100 times more) and 30 years later it was still around 800 million pounds. Inflation did not help the British Treasury either, as prices remained stable overall in the 19th century. In both nominal and real terms, outstanding debt fell very slowly (Figure 2).

Therefore, the main reason for the constantly falling debt ratio was real economic growth. British economic performance increased sixfold between 1823 and 1913. This meant that the denominator of the national debt ratio increased significantly despite stable prices and the debt burden became steadily lighter.

America: Consolidation after World War II

The USA faced a similar problem after World War II: the debt ratio was between the fiscal year 1941 (which ended on June 30, 1941 and was therefore the last year of peace for the USA [3]) and rose from 41.5% of GDP to 106% of GDP in 1946.

The Americans managed to reduce their debt ratio unexpectedly quickly. Just ten years later, in 1956, the rate was just under 51% – even though the USA had to finance another conflict with the Korean War of 1951-53.

It’s the denominator that counts…

Only in the first years after the war were debts repaid to a small extent. From 1948 onwards the budget was again in deficit, meaning new debts were incurred. However, the increase in the twenty years up to 1966 was very small at just under 1% per year. Behind this was a US federal government that was operating solidly compared to today; the deficits in the quarter century after World War II averaged 0.5% of GDP.

In contrast, the denominator of the debt ratio, GDP, increased sharply. And this was largely due to strong real growth of almost 4% pa (Figure 4). The inflation rate (here: the GDP deflator) was around 2.5%. Although inflation played a larger role than in the case of British consolidation in the 19th century, it did not play the main role often attributed to it.

The debt ratio continued to decline until 1974, when it bottomed out at 23.2%. The phase from 1966 to 1974 was characterized by high inflation, with the deflator averaging 5%. At the same time, debts increased sharply again, also by 5% per year. This reflects high government spending and the effect of the 1970 recession (Fig. 4). The phase of high inflation rates during this consolidation period was therefore only accompanied by a moderate decline in the debt ratio, which stood at 34% in 1966.

… and low interest rates help

In addition to the high growth, the consolidation of public finances was also supported by the fact that the US government kept interest service costs low for several years through all sorts of regulations and with the help of the Fed (financial repression). The state’s creditors therefore had to be content with a very low return. The realized real interest rate was only slightly above zero between 1945 and 1965. In 1945, a long-term US government bond yielded an average of 2.4%. However, the inflation rate in the ten years that followed was an annual average of 4.1%. The realized real return on this bond was therefore minus 1.7% (Fig. 5).

A completely different picture emerged in the twenty years after 1975. Skyrocketing inflation drove up yields, and investors also demanded a significant risk premium to protect against any further rise in inflation. The real return realized was exceptionally high.

… and consolidation works even when inflation is falling

National debt is almost never repaid, not even after phases of crisis-related and debt-financed special spending such as wars, pandemics or recessions. In order to be able to bear the burden of the debt once taken on more easily, the denominator of the debt ratio is important. Inflation is hardly a panacea for increasing nominal GDP. As was shown in the 1970s, massively higher inflation drives up interest rates, making consolidation more difficult. However, the national budget can be restructured even if inflation falls. An example of this can be found in the 1990s, when the US debt ratio was reduced from 48% of GDP in 1993 to around 31% in fiscal year 2001. The significantly accelerated real growth of the economy helped, while inflation actually fell on trend (Fig. 5).

Lessons for the years to come

What lessons can be learned for dealing with the current mountain of debt?

The best consolidation aid would be a high (real) growth. The denominator of the debt ratio would rise significantly without the negative effects of accelerated inflation. However, all current projections show that the US economy can grow by at best 13/4% per year in the long term, probably more like 11/2%. A rapid reduction in the debt ratio like after the Second World War is therefore not to be expected. The government may therefore be forced to financial repression to resort to at least making the interest burden more bearable. However, under today’s circumstances of a globalized financial market, this is more difficult to implement than in the years after the Second World War. There remains one significant reduction in deficits. This is contradicted by the strong spending pressure caused by the aging society, which could be exacerbated by a likely significant increase in defense spending. Based on the current legal situation, persistent deficits in the order of 6-7% of GDP are to be expected.

All in all, this environment speaks against the USA being able to climb down from the mountain of debt it has piled up. Historical examples and the current example of Japan (with national debt over 200% of GDP) show that the mountain of debt can become much higher.

—

[1] In our analysis, US national debt data always refers to US federal government debt held by the public. “Public” in the statistics includes the Fed, a government institution. The debts that the government has to its own pension insurance – i.e. to itself – are left out. If this “intra-governmental debt” is included, the national debt increases by $7 trillion to $33 trillion.

[2] There is reliable data for outstanding national debt in Britain going back far into history. The estimates for economic performance (we rely on the figures compiled by the BoE: “A Millennium of Macroeconomic Data”), which form the denominator of the national debt ratio, should be treated with a certain degree of caution. But the big trends here are undisputed.

[3] Before 1976, the fiscal year began on July 1 and ended on June 30 of the following year. Since then, the financial year starts on October 1st and ends on September 30th; The 2024 financial year began on October 1st, 2023.

