Guest articleInnovative without bordersThe importance of employment migration for Switzerland as a location for innovation – and what that has to do with Germany

Immigrants make an indispensable contribution to Switzerland’s innovative strength. An above-average number of startup founders, researchers and inventors come from Germany.

Swiss economic history is also a history of migration. Pioneers who moved to Switzerland made groundbreaking inventions, founded world-renowned companies and laid the foundations for industries that have long been part of the DNA of the Swiss economy. 13 of the 20 largest corporations were originally founded by foreigners (including Nestlé, Roche and Novartis). But what share do people with foreign roots have in Switzerland’s innovative strength today? A new analysis by the think tank Avenir Suisse provides an inventory of this.

Initial situation: Why Switzerland depends on innovation

Innovation is the reason why many people can lead prosperous lives today. But it is also crucial for the success of Switzerland as a business location. A high-wage country on the “technological frontier” can only defend and increase prosperity if its own economy continually renews itself. Only through innovation – that is, through the development of new products and processes – can Swiss companies maintain their international competitiveness. Innovation is equally indispensable in the necessary transformation of the economy in the context of climate change.

Behind every innovation there is usually a highly qualified and specialized workforce. Because such talent has always been in short supply given Switzerland’s economic power, the innovation location is dependent on the immigration of skilled workers and people with an entrepreneurial spirit.

Analysis: What share foreigners have in innovation performance

In order to measure the importance of immigration for Switzerland as a location for innovation, we follow a simple methodology: We focus on the proportion of foreigners in the areas relevant to innovation. Private companies drive the innovation process forward, especially in the form of creative start-ups. Universities also play an important role as research and educational institutions.

As Figure 1 shows, the proportion of foreigners in innovation performance is above average. Foreigners make up a good quarter of the population, but are – across all indicators – responsible for around half of the innovation output.



Foreigners are shaping structural change as company founders. As researchers, you play an above-average role in ensuring that companies can develop innovative processes and new products and services – and that the economy remains competitive in the long term. And they are jointly responsible for Switzerland’s excellent university system with model institutions. In doing so, they generate long-term growth and help secure prosperity.

Great importance of the “big canton”

A good third of the foreign resident population comes from the three large neighboring countries. This immigration structure, which is caused by geographical and linguistic proximity, is a Swiss specialty. In most European countries, the largest foreign populations come from geographically and culturally more distant countries [1]. Not surprisingly, neighboring countries are also important for innovation in Switzerland.

Figure 2 shows the share of nationals from Germany, France and Italy in innovation performance. What stands out: the difference between the proportion of the population and the proportion of employed people. The reason for this is not least the cross-border commuters, who in the case of France have long outnumbered the French resident population in Switzerland. When it comes to their contribution to innovation, the Germans are clearly ahead: although they make up “only” 3.6% of the local population, their share of startup founders is three times as high and their share of inventors is almost five times as high. The proportion of Germans in the staff of Swiss universities is no less significant.



The importance of immigration is greater than the share of foreigners in innovation performance suggests

Due to limited data availability, we measure the immigration effect exclusively via nationality. This means that we are likely to greatly underestimate the actual importance of migration for innovation. The proportion of foreigners in the population is 26%. If you include the naturalized Swiss among the foreigners, 39% of the population has a migration background.

Based on data from the labor force survey, the immigration effect can be approximated according to the migration background. Figure 3 shows the proportion of foreigners in the workforce for the ten most productive sectors in Switzerland. And: how large the proportion is if the naturalized Swiss workers are added to the foreigners. While 45% of all employed people in Switzerland have a migrant background, in the export-heavy pharmaceutical, chemical and watch industries this figure is up to two thirds. It would therefore not be surprising if immigration accounts for not “just” half, but up to two thirds of Swiss innovation output.



Switzerland is an exceptionally highly internationalized location for innovation

The figures presented are also extremely high by international standards. Example startup founder: In Switzerland, around 50% of startup founders and 80% of unicorn founders (startups valued at over $1 billion) have a foreign passport. In Germany, however, “only” one in five startup founders has a migration background [2]. In the USA – which has traditionally been a strong attraction for founders and talent – ​​immigrants are responsible for 55% of all unicorn startups [3]. Example inventor: Internationally, an estimated 10% of inventors live in a country other than their country of birth [4]. With the exception of Luxembourg (35% foreign inventors with a foreign share of the population of over 47%), no other country has values ​​anywhere near as high as Switzerland (37%). [5]. In Germany the proportion of foreign inventors is 6%, in the USA it is 18%.

Challenges: What limits the innovation location

A successful and sustainable migration policy depends on acceptance by the population. Even if this does not subside, three developments call into question whether Switzerland will be able to attract the best talent from all over the world in the long term:

Because of known demographic developments The workforce potential is shrinking not only in Switzerland, but in many Western countries. Switzerland must expect that labor migration from Europe will decrease in the future. As a result of this, the international competition about talent. More and more countries are already relaxing traditional immigration rules and are instead making targeted attempts to recruit qualified specialists. At the same time, Switzerland continues to rely on one inefficient third-country immigration policy (States outside the EU/EFTA). Talents from outside Europe only make up a small proportion of the workforce. Through the planned economy and administratively complex quota system, Switzerland is threatening to harm itself.

Recommendations: How we can sustainably secure Switzerland’s innovative strength

All of these challenges are already being felt today. However, while the present analysis focuses on the economic effects on the ability to innovate, other aspects such as infrastructure costs or non-economic challenges of immigration also play an important role in a sustainable migration policy. On the one hand, companies, universities and investors depend on finding the talent they need in order to be innovatively successful. On the other hand, immigration numbers are already high today and are therefore a political issue. Against this background, our recommendations for politicians are:

Short term: Selectively optimize the immigration system for third-country nationals

Simplifications for university graduates Introduction of “startup visas” Linking existing quotas to demographic developments

Long term: New admission practice for highly qualified people from third countries: Under a new regime, the residence permit could be issued unbureaucratically if there is a job offer with a certain minimum income.

Better use of the global talent pool could help maintain Switzerland’s position as an “innovation world champion”. In the long term, there is hardly any way around a debate on the role of third-country migration – primarily as a replacement for dwindling current sources of skilled workers. As this publication shows, immigration is not an option for innovation and therefore prosperity, but a must.

Notice: Further information can be found in the Avenir Suisse study “Unlimitedly innovative” as well as in the blog post “Who founded Switzerland?”.

