The state-orchestrated Credit Suisse takeover by UBS is an act of national and international realpolitik. As such, the result should by no means be equated with a liberal market economy – on the contrary: the (potential) socialization of losses, while at the same time the profits are privatized (although in the case of CS not even net profits have been achieved cumulatively over the past ten years, but that’s it bonuses and high wages were paid) means a violation of the principle of responsibility. This is essentially illiberal.

Regardless of this, it is to be expected that the events of the last few days will now be interpreted as a failure of liberalism. Even if that is obviously not true, this narrative should catch on. And it could even pick up steam over the coming months. Because many of the scenarios that are now possible will provide new food for it: If the CS takeover is not successful and UBS is unexpectedly confronted with large liabilities, the general public will have to pay for it due to the guarantees given. If, on the other hand, the CS structures prove to be more robust and UBS sells parts of the former big bank (such as the Swiss unit) at a multiple of the takeover price, the outcry will also be great – despite the fact that UBS may incur losses from other parts absorb and shoulder restructuring costs.

Market and company – two different concepts

Critics of capitalism then use such events as proof that we live in times of unbridled «neoliberalism». As understandable as the anger at Credit Suisse’s years of mismanagement is, this view is shaped by misunderstandings. One of them: liberals are the representatives of the (particular) interests of companies. That’s not true – at least in this pure form. Although there may be a congruence of interests in many aspects, liberals are particularly interested in the economy insofar as it is made up of all of us – i.e. buyers, sellers, consumers, employees, employers, or more abstractly: the sum of individuals who enter into contracts with each other. Generally speaking, liberals have great faith in the beneficial effects of competition in free markets. So you are “pro market”, not “pro business“.

Of course, many economic actors have a fundamental interest in free framework conditions in the liberal sense. However, corporate goals are not always congruent with liberal ideals. There are also business actors – sometimes attributed to the liberal hemisphere – who call for regulation, for example, when it serves their own interests. Examples can be found in the energy industry, which is currently courting state aid, in the case of parallel imports, which are being fought by Swiss producers, or in start-ups that are committed to state-subsidized innovation funds. This undermines the credibility of liberal demands.

Take account of the principle of responsibility

The phenomenon of «privatization of profits, socialization of losses» is justifiably causing outrage. With risky strategies, companies make billions in profits in good times and pay their managers salaries and bonuses as well as dividends in the millions. In bad times, however, the state is called upon and the companies are supposed to be rescued with taxpayer money.

One cannot express it clearly enough: this mechanism is not only a nuisance for critics of capitalism, but likewise for liberals. The difference between the two: while many critics of capitalism would have preferred to socialize profits at the same time in order to create symmetry, liberals insist on privatizing losses. This may be painful in the short term – also for society – but in the long term it will lead to a more resilient and fairer economy. This effectively prevents the phenomenon of “charity hazard”: if companies – be it a large multinational company or the village bakery – know that the state will help them in case of doubt, they will take less precautions for crisis situations, and therefore less Build resilience underpinned by private funds.

It takes courage to be willing to face a crisis and oppose the most comprehensive possible state protection. The industrialist (and former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Avenir Suisse) In this context, Rolf Soiron criticized his own ranks years ago: “It was also the liberal camp itself that produced some of the ammunition for ever new regulatory demands: (…) The failure of flagship companies such as Swissair, UBS, Deutsche Bank, etc. created a feeling of dysfunctional systems, of the inadequacy of the leadership groups and the Necessity to ‘intervene’, with a complete lack of experience at the same time, that regulation is only a concealment of dysfunctionalities – in small official structures and in rules, which in turn are then systematically abused.”

Remove the breeding ground from nepotism by means of a market economy

There are other phenomena that critics of capitalism rightly criticize but wrongly interpret as the result of a free economic order. It is interesting that (neo-)liberalism is always blamed where human abysses open up: stinginess, greed, nepotism. Unfortunately, avarice and greed have always been part of the spectrum of human characteristics. A liberal economic and social order is by no means the cause of the problems here. The error is even greater in the case of nepotism: this is much more an opponent of the market economy than its second.

Liberalism is based on individualism and meritocracy, and thus deviates exactly from the evolutionary normal state, according to which we only cooperate within small groups, i.e. practice nepotism. Societies with well-developed market structures have the strongest norms of fairness and solidarity, and a greater willingness to sanction those who do not comply with these norms. It was only this that enabled a pronounced division of labor and thus today’s prosperity. Corruption, greed and avarice, on the other hand, have more fertile breeding ground in systems in which the state has great power: where power and money are primarily distributed institutionally, the distribution struggles are more intensive and non-transparent, usually less fair and also much more inefficient than there, where they are achieved through performance.

The misinterpretation of the CS deal as a failure of market economy principles is therefore dangerous, because this directly leads to demands for even stronger state control and regulation of economic events. On the contrary, it is the free market economy that creates the basis for a meritocratic society and thus something like equal opportunities.

Due to the occasion, this text is a preliminary excerpt from the Avenir Suisse publication “Measuring State Growth”, which will be published on April 26 and here is published.