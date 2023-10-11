Guest articleQT of the FedThe first trillion has been made

As part of its balance sheet normalization, the Fed has reduced its securities holdings by more than $1,000 billion. Their accumulated losses have exceeded $100 billion.

The Fed has cut $1,000 billion in securities…

After many years of quantitative easing (QE) policy, the Fed began balance sheet normalization in June 2022. Since then, it has been reducing its bloated portfolio of securities, which is often referred to in the market as quantitative tightening (QT). It does not actively sell securities from its portfolio, but rather only partially reinvests the funds it receives from maturing bonds in new bonds. So far, it has reduced its securities holdings by $1 trillion to just under $7.5 trillion, and the Fed’s balance sheet is shrinking.

… and could give up another $1,500 billion

Until 2007, the Fed’s balance sheet and with it the securities portfolio, by far the largest item on the assets side of the Fed’s balance sheet, grew by 5-6% per year, driven by the relatively constant increase in demand for cash over time. If this trend had continued unchanged, the Fed’s total assets would now be around $21/2 trillion, and over $8 trillion. But the Fed is unlikely to shrink its balance sheet that much. Holding deposits with the Fed is much more attractive for banks today than it was back then because the Fed has been paying them interest on them since 2008. In addition, there are higher liquidity requirements and a generally higher need for liquidity, which the banks also cover with reserves at the Fed.

According to projections from the New York Fed – which are not to be understood as a monetary policy roadmap, but do provide an indication – the Fed could reduce its securities holdings by a further $1.5 trillion by 2026. It is then likely to increase again as the economy continues to grow and the demand for cash continues to increase (Fig. 1). Before 2007, securities holdings were relatively constant at around 5% of GDP for many years. According to New York Fed projections, the “new normal” that will be reached in a few years after QT is completed is just over 20% of GDP.

Now the bill for QE is due

As a result of QT, an important (net) buyer of US government bonds is no longer available, while the government’s deficits remain high. This is probably contributing to the rise in Treasury yields.

In addition, the build-up of the securities portfolio has had a noticeable impact on the Fed’s profits for several years. Because by financing bond purchases by creating bank reserves, it has financed long-term investments with short-term debt. This paid off in the first few years. Since the interest rate on bank reserves was close to zero for a long time or at least noticeably below the longer-term yields on the bond market (Fig. 2), the Fed benefited from this maturity transformation for several years and significantly increased its profits.

The profits are transferred to the Ministry of Finance. From 2010 to 2016, these profits represented approximately 3.5% of U.S. federal government revenue, a high figure by historical standards (Figure 3).[1].

Since the Fed massively raised the deposit interest rate to combat the very high inflation rates after 2020, the interest rate on the bonds in the Fed’s portfolio, which usually have a fairly long term, has been significantly below the deposit interest rate. The Fed has been making losses since September 2022, a total of $102 billion so far [2]. These are recorded as loss carryforwards (“deferred asset position”). Transfers to the Minister of Finance cease and will not be resumed until the accumulated losses are offset by future profits. In the draft budget, the White House does not expect a profit transfer again until the 2025 financial year, which begins on October 1, 2024. From today’s perspective, this is optimistic.

In the long term, the Fed will make profits again

A central bank that only has debt in domestic currency will not go bankrupt. It can also operate with negative equity for a longer period of time, as has already happened in practice with numerous central banks. The Fed cannot default because it can always create bank reserves to pay its bills.

In the longer term, the Fed will return to profitability. If the yield curve were to normalize – longer interest rates are higher than shorter ones – the Fed’s interest income would gradually rise again above its interest expenses. This is all the more true since almost the entire asset side of the Fed’s balance sheet consists of interest-bearing items, but the liabilities side, including the cash in circulation and the government account, consists largely of non-interest-bearing items. This is currently around 37% of liabilities (in 2019, before the Corona crisis, over 50% of liabilities were interest-free).

A government recapitalization of the Fed, which has been discussed again and again, is unlikely to be necessary. Only in the extremely unlikely event that the Fed’s loss carryforward becomes so high that, in terms of present value, it exceeds all expected future profits would the central bank have to be recapitalized by the Ministry of Finance.

The biggest risk of prolonged losses is political. Ultimately, profit transfers to the state treasury will be suspended until further notice – and this at a time when the deficit is already very high. Congress could then become increasingly critical of the Fed paying banks high interest rates on deposits. Foreign institutions in particular are likely to be targeted.

Appendix: Simplified Fed Balance Sheet

The mortgage-backed securities (MBS) owned by the Fed were issued by the quasi-government mortgage lenders Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae and are widely believed to have an implicit guarantee from the US government. Important liabilities (banknotes in circulation and the Ministry of Finance account) do not bear interest.

[1] In effect, the Fed ensured that the government could finance itself more cheaply for a few years. The Treasury Department paid the Fed the comparatively high coupon on the government bonds it held. However, the Fed gave this income back by transferring its increased profits. This means that the government sector – to which the Fed belongs – only paid the then very low deposit interest rate for this debt.

[2] The sharp rise in interest rates is causing the prices of bonds in the Fed’s portfolio to fall. However, the Fed records the bonds at the purchase price; losses are only taken into account when the securities are sold. According to the New York Fed, unrealized losses amounted to $1,080 billion at the end of 2022.

Post navigation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

