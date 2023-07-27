Guest articleWhat the ECB is looking at – Economic freedom

inflation rate falls

The good news is that the inflation rate has already fallen significantly since its peak in October (10.6%) (June: 5.5%) and is expected to fall further in the coming months (Fig. 1). The world market prices for crude oil and natural gas have fallen significantly since their strong rise last year, so that consumer energy prices are also likely to be lower in the coming months than they were a year ago. Headline inflation should therefore fall below 3% towards the end of the year.

In contrast, indicators of underlying inflation are giving less clear signals. The well-known core inflation rate (excluding energy and food), or core-core inflation rate – which also excludes clothing and travel services – suggests that underlying inflation has just peaked and plateaued. Statistically more complex measures such as the weighted median, the adjusted mean or the “super core” (for details on these indicators see Economic Insight “ECB – How strong is the underlying inflation?”) suggest that underlying inflation has at best just peaked (Figs. 1 & 2). On the other hand, the “common and persistent components of inflation” (PCCI & PCCIX) are clearly pointing downwards.

Easing inflationary pressures in manufactured goods…

A look at the upstream stages of the value chain suggests that inflationary pressure will ease in the coming months, at least for industrial goods. The world market prices for raw materials for industry have been around 25% below the previous year’s level for several months (Fig. 3). The import prices for industrial primary products also recently fell by more than 6%, to which the recently stronger euro is likely to have contributed. Should the strength of the euro continue in the coming months, this would further dampen import prices. In any case, the price movements on the world markets so far speak for a easing of inflationary pressure in producer prices.

In any case, sub-indicators from the purchasing manager survey indicate that the majority of manufacturers in the manufacturing sector are not currently planning any price increases, unlike in the past two and a half years (Fig. 4).

… but not for services

The situation is different in the service sector. A relatively large number of companies are still planning to raise sales prices here. A key reason is likely to be the significant wage increases that have already taken place and are still to be expected, which account for a large proportion of production costs, especially in the service sector. Based on the most recently concluded collective bargaining rounds, the ECB expects collective wage increases of 5¼% in the current year and 4½% in 2024 (Fig. 5), which companies will at least partly pass on to consumers.

Transmission running

In addition to the pure price indicators, the ECB closely monitors whether its monetary policy is being accepted by the real economy. Because they are supposed to worsen the financing conditions for companies and households, so that the resulting weaker economy dampens inflation. At least the first step can already be seen. Loans for companies and households have become significantly more expensive since the beginning of the interest rate hike cycle. At the same time, according to the latest Bank Lending Survey results released on Tuesday (see Link to BLS), continuously tightened their credit standards on average, which noticeably slowed down the demand for credit. As a result, the stock of loans to households and companies has not increased further since the end of last year (Fig. 6).

The tighter monetary policy is also leaving its mark on the real economy. This applies in particular to housing construction, which usually reacts quickly to changes in monetary policy. However, leading indicators for other sectors, such as the recently fallen purchasing manager indices (Fig. 7), are also sending warning signals. For example, the manufacturing index is in areas mostly followed by a recession, and the service index is now pointing to an impending downturn. This means that a recession, albeit only a slight one, in the euro economy can be expected for the second half of the year, so that the ECB will have to accept its previously overly optimistic growth forecast – ECB experts have so far been expecting growth rates that correspond to long-term economic growth.

Ausblick: „Lower high for longer“

Against this background, the ECB is unlikely to raise interest rates further in September after today’s meeting – the rate hike for July is largely a done deal. At least in the past ten years or so, significant falls in leading indicators have prompted the central bankers to take extraordinary measures (Fig. 7). While these were stimulus measures, they should nonetheless be a good indicator of the end of monetary tightening. In any case, the dovish members of the Governing Council of the ECB are likely to use the falling inflation and the indications of falling underlying inflation as arguments to end the rate hike cycle soon.

However, the signs of persistent price increases in the service sector should speak against lowering interest rates in the coming year. Overall, the ECB is likely to raise interest rates less than, for example, the Federal Reserve (“lower high…”), but will have to keep interest rates at this level for a longer period of time (“…for longer”).