The housing market is a special market. The good “apartment” is not rented every day, rather very long-term contracts are common. This creates a specific dilemma for both tenants and landlords.

The dilemma

For the landlord, the question arises as to the “correct” rent amount for a rental period that is unknown to him a priori. In contrast to everyday goods, for which the price is renegotiated daily under the current and known conditions, unfamiliar future developments also play a role. Now the landlord can take this uncertainty into account by asking for a higher rent than the current market rent. Alternatively or additionally, it can also be agreed that the rent may also be adjusted within an existing contract. However, this requires a rule as to when and to what extent this can happen.

Over time, tenants develop networks and social bonds in their living environment, which make staying in their traditional home more and more valuable. This externality justifies specific tenant protection. This includes both a rule on protection against dismissal; because termination means more for the tenant than just losing the apartment. However, this also includes a rule to limit subsequent rent adjustments; because excessive rent increases can de facto undermine protection against evictions if they force the tenant to move out because they are “unaffordable”.

Second best solutions

In Germany, a basic agreement has been reached on a comparative rent system. This is intended to provide information about standard market rents for apartments of comparable quality. Increases in existing rents must then neither exceed this normal market level nor be too rapid.[1] That’s the theory.

In practice, the comparative rent is regularly surveyed in most major cities using a rent index. However, this methodology harbors all kinds of attack surfaces.[2] This affects the representativeness of the data collection[3]the correct measurement of quality[4]the way of analysis[5] and currently, above all, the determination of the relevant population[6]. Despite all efforts, there are no really binding quality rules and political influence cannot always be ruled out in individual municipal cases.

In addition to all these methodological problems, over the course of time there has also been an enormous legislative formalism in the enforcement of demands for rent increases on the basis of comparable rents. This can damage the relationship of trust between tenant and landlord, is in turn afflicted with numerous imperfections and, in the event of a dispute, often suffers from the above-described difficulty of determining the exact local comparative rent.[7] All of this ultimately led to the approval of graduated and index rents. Because index rents in particular simplify the process of rent adjustment and thus reduce the susceptibility to disputes enormously (see box).

However, index rents are currently the subject of criticism. Whether this criticism is fundamentally justified cannot be answered in theory. The advantage for tenants or landlords is an empirical question in long-term tenancies and can only be answered ex post for each period. Even the question of the spread or the current spread of index rents in new contracts is unclear, since there is no representative data on this.[8]

The fact is, however, that in phases of high housing shortages, the subject of graduated and index rents always boils up in the media. It may also be that one or the other group of landlords tries to exploit their local monopoly in a particularly strong way. But this in turn shows one thing above all: it is not the index rent that is the problem, but the scarcity (see figure). Index rents are then just one variant of the highly regulated comparative rent system to keep up with the rising scarcity rents.

First best solution

Index rents could now be banned or capped, and capping could be provided with or without the option to catch up. However, the best protection for tenants is and remains a balanced market. All means of housing policy should aim at this first best solution: a rapid increase in the housing supply. To do this, it is helpful to improve the conditions on offer (building land, building rights, bureaucracy).[9] At present, however, the framework conditions are deteriorating rather than improving. Yes, regionally there is even a very pronounced unwillingness to designate building land or the granting of building rights.

Basically, if market rents are stable, rent increases in existing properties do not have to be regulated at all. Conversely, any rent adjustment rules for existing contracts are and will always be second best: to protect the tenant, they always lead to rents below the market level. But this is exactly why landlords always have an incentive to legally avoid the rules or to circumvent them illegally. Stricter regulation to supposedly contain these unwanted side effects leads to even more formalism and to a further hardening of the fronts. This, in turn, further deteriorates supply conditions and further delays the path to a balanced market. It is a doom-loop.

It is therefore clear that index rents can have a socially unfair effect in phases of great scarcity and high inflation at the same time. But the first best way to achieve more social justice is not to ban or limit indexed rents (or other ways of increasing rents), but rather a balanced market. A sufficient offer gives the tenant freedom of choice and automatically curbs the landlord’s demands for rent increases. Existing tenants can move if the demands are excessive, or at least credibly threaten to do so. This is the best insurance against rising rents.

Short addendum: scarcity instead of inflation as an index

As an economist, I would be against index rents for a completely different reason. A link to the consumer price index is ultimately a link to cost trends. But this feeds the myth that prices or rents have something to do with costs. Indignant tenants then seem to rightly ask why a paid-off (!) apartment should be worth more just because there is inflation, or why the rent should rise to the same extent as inflation – and not just to the extent that maintenance is more expensive as a result becomes.

In fact, prices reflect scarcity, not cost. Scarce goods are more expensive in a market economy because otherwise the demand would be greater than the supply.[10] At a given market rent, higher construction costs “only” mean that fewer apartments are being built, and higher maintenance costs “only” mean that existing apartments are of lower quality. Only in the market result does the market rent increase due to the increasing scarcity of higher-quality (newly built) apartments. However, scarcity can also have other causes than (inflation-induced) supply shortages. It is also caused by an increase in demand, such as that caused by immigration or a reduction in household size (more people living alone).

Indexing rents with the (local) scarcity instead of inflation would therefore be better. Such a rule would be factually more correct, more plausible and therefore less prone to dispute. The figure at the beginning of the text shows the formal connection between scarcity and the rental price. Unfortunately, there is an official consumer price index in Germany, but no official vacancy index. A circumstance that is deplorable regardless of the demand for rent increases.

[1] There is a cap of max. 20% or max. 15% every 3 years in tight markets.

[2] See “False arguments in the rent index debate”, empirica paper no. 236.

[3] For example, there are distortions in data collection during a lockdown (Munich) or when a non-response analysis is not carried out.

[4] In particular equipment and micro/macro location.

[5] Table or regression rent index.

[6] All current contracts or only those of the last x years.

[7] See. “Housing policy under scrutiny“, S. 115ff.

[8] The IW currently has one Distribution survey of index rents (result: approx. 2%), but the dynamics of the current spread were not explicitly recorded there. The tenant association claims, on the other hand, that every third new lease is indexed, but does not provide any reliable database.

[9] See. “The housing crash is coming later than most think“ in ifo Schnelldienst 1/2023, p. 23ff.

[10] Alternatively, in the case of social housing, rationing is not based on market prices, but rather on the amounts allocated to preferred groups.