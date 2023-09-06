Guest contributionBetter debt brake than debt mountain, “special assets” and marshalling yards

Reliable fiscal policy rules support a government’s credibility in budget planning and can lead to sound public finances. Does the debt brake still meet this goal?

There was plenty of fiscal leeway in the 2010s: constantly rising tax revenues, low interest rates and temporarily more favorable demographic conditions. However, they were hardly used for investments. But mainly to introduce or expand services of the welfare state. Those who, with reference to the low interest rates, called for new debt instead of setting more sustainable priorities, are now undauntedly calling for loans: now, however, with higher interest rates and a tenfold increase in the costs of state debt servicing to 40 billion euros per year. “Needs” are seen everywhere and spending is hardly ever checked for necessity and effectiveness.

There is never a shortage of well-intentioned political demands and expensive proposals for “remedial action”, for example in the case of “gaps in justice”. The comfortable arbitrariness with which people are constantly calling for fresh money – and thus new burdens for future generations – proves the importance – not the dispensability – of the debt brake. It created a central mechanism to ensure long-term budgetary discipline and sustainable public finances.

The debt brake during Corona

The political budgetary decisions made during the corona pandemic have led to gray areas in the rules of the debt brake. For example, the amount and duration of use of the derogation has been increased. The exemption rule will ultimately be used in the years 2020 to 2022 and, at best, will lead to additional debt of around 276 billion euros. The booking practice with regard to special funds and credit authorizations was also changed. Instead of attributing borrowings to the fiscal year in which they are actually used, the new common practice is to attribute them to the year of the decision. Legitimation and use of the credit are thus separated in time. While at the beginning of the corona pandemic the fiscal situation was extremely favorable with a low debt ratio and low interest rates, it has deteriorated since then, not only because tax revenue grew more slowly than originally assumed, but also because the burden on the federal budget from interest payments has skyrocketed. The transition from using the exemption rule, which is associated with higher debt, back to complying with the debt brake is made even more difficult by the increased repayment costs.

opportunities for reform

In order to ensure the sustainability of German government debt in the future, there is an urgent need for reform of the rules governing the debt brake so that it is not only able to limit explicit government debt, but also to reduce it. In this way it can be ensured that the state is able to react appropriately with fiscal policy means even in future crises. In addition to complying with the debt brake, of course, the following aspects could be in the foreground:

One way to make the debt brake more effective is to increase structural debt more flexibly in phases in times of crisis. In this way, incentives for the creative accounting methods currently practiced can be reduced and political discussions about the continuation of the exceptional situation can be contained. However, this flexibilization must not result in the normal state of the debt brake being undermined for several years. In particular, when the economy begins to recover, the amount of borrowing that exceeds the standard limits should be reduced again. Such a temporal increase in structural debt requires an amendment to the Basic Law, which should, however, be designed precisely so that the debt brake is not weakened in general. In addition, in good economic times, reserves could be set aside for the transitional period after the exemption rule has been used. However, such an approach could lead to false incentives in budget planning, for example with regard to the volume and use of government spending within a budget year. That is why the utilization of the reserves should be controlled by the regulations clearly defined in the debt brake. With regard to the output gap estimate, which is central to the cyclical component as the core of the debt brake, more modern scientific methods should be used to ensure that demographic developments in particular are taken into account.

In addition to the debt brake itself, national debt in Germany can also be reduced by further adjustments. Higher tax revenues or lower government spending reduce the need for government borrowing. Given the current tax rate and government spending at a record level, the latter should be considered. In Germany, these factors are influenced by both demographic developments and the level of employment. Therefore, reforms that, for example, raise the retirement age and thereby increase employment can limit public debt. Likewise, the reduction of tax-based subsidies and social spending can significantly relieve the state budget.

Conclusion

Last but not least, from a political and economic perspective alone, a return to budgetary normality is urgently needed. If the debt brake – regardless of acute crisis situations – develops into a pawn in political spending plans, it can no longer do justice to its original purpose. Therefore, the policy should resist the temptation to abuse, for example, the credit authorizations of the Economic Stabilization Fund to subsidize the industrial electricity price, and return to a sustainable, credible and transparent budgetary policy.

Notice: A detailed study on this topic can be found in the series Arguments about the market economy and politics the Market Economy Foundation.

