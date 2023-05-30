Guest contributionECB liquidity Dare more normality – economic freedom

The monetary policy framework that the ECB is currently revising appears bone dry. But the set of rules decisively determines the salutary discipline of the market to which the banks are exposed when raising ECB liquidity. We make proposals for a gradual reform.

Hardly anyone is interested in the differences between the various key ECB interest rates, the terms of the loans granted to the banks, the collateral required for them, the amount of central bank money allocated and so on. But these variables are decisive for the healthy discipline of the market, which the banks are exposed to when raising ECB liquidity. It’s about how much market there is in the state monetary system and how many incentives banks have to manage liquidity conservatively and thus become more resilient. That’s why it’s so important to see what comes out of the revision of the ECB’s rules by the end of the year.

Since the financial crisis, liquidity has been plentiful…

Since the financial crisis, market mechanisms have largely been eliminated from the ECB’s provision of liquidity. Liquidity, i.e. a bank’s balance at the ECB, has long since ceased to be a scarce commodity, but is in abundance. During the financial crisis, the ECB began to make any desired amount of central bank money available to the banks against collateral. Later, after the outbreak of the sovereign debt crisis, the ECB bought bonds on a large scale and credited the equivalent value to the banks’ ECB accounts. As a result, there is around 4,000 billion euros more in central bank money than the banks actually need to meet their minimum reserve requirements. So that this excess of money does not push interest rates on the money market towards zero percent, the ECB pays the banks a deposit rate of currently 3.25 percent on these deposits. The abundance of central bank money is shown by the fact that the interest rate on the market for overnight money is always close to the ECB deposit rate, i.e. at the lower end of the ECB interest rate corridor – and not, as in the past, at the main refinancing rate, which is currently 3.75 percent (Fig. 1).

… which also leads to problems

When central bank money is plentiful, banks no longer need to lend it to each other. But that also means that they have to make themselves less attractive to other banks – the incentives for conservative business models are diminishing. In addition, the abundance of liquidity can tempt you to take higher risks. In the wake of the sovereign debt crisis, many banks have bought government bonds from the heavily indebted countries in the south of the euro area on a large scale.

Gradual return to a market-oriented system…

The ECB’s current regulatory framework may have been adequate to hold the monetary union together during the financial and sovereign debt crisis. But eleven years after the peak of the sovereign debt crisis, it is time to risk more normality in the supply of central bank money. In the forthcoming review of the monetary policy framework, the ECB should gradually return to the market-oriented system, which was working well until the outbreak of the financial crisis.

… like before the financial crisis, …

In the system at that time there was no surplus of central bank money. Rather, the banks found themselves in a bidding competition for scarce liquidity. The ECB set the amount of central bank balances just enough to ensure that the banking system as a whole had enough liquidity to meet its minimum reserve requirements. The individual banks had to state how much interest they were willing to pay for the desired amount of central bank money. The ECB allotted central bank money in descending order of the interest rates offered. Those who bid more had better chances of winning, but also had to pay higher interest. On the other hand, anyone who had miscalculated had to borrow the missing money from other banks on the money market. The interest rate prevailing there was close to the ECB main refinancing rate, which the banks at least had to offer.[1]

… whereby interim changes have to be taken into account, …

The ECB cannot return to such a market-oriented liquidity policy in a single step. After all, a lot has changed since the sovereign debt crisis. The ECB cannot, for example, reduce its high bond holdings overnight without market turmoil – and thus also not the large amount of central bank money with which it paid for the bonds. In addition, due to the increased uncertainty and new liquidity rules, banks today hold significantly more liquidity beyond the minimum reserve. In addition, the money market between the banks has largely fallen asleep because in times of excess liquidity there is no longer a need for equalization between the banks.[2]

… which initially speaks for the British model

Because of these limitations, it may make sense for the ECB to initially follow the UK central bank’s model when reforming its monetary policy framework, which ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel seems to be inclined to do.[3] Accordingly, the ECB would gradually reduce its bond holdings and thus also its excess liquidity. At some point central bank money would be tight again and money market interest rates would rise above the ECB deposit rate towards the main refinancing rate (Fig. 2). However, because the ECB is unable to accurately assess banks’ increased demand for liquidity and this could lead to undesirable fluctuations in money market interest rates, banks in the British model should continue to receive any desired amount of central bank money at the main refinancing rate. The deposit rate should correspond to the main refinancing rate so that this full allocation does not repeatedly cause the call money rate to fall below the main refinancing rate and money market interest rates not to fluctuate too much.

Further reform steps for a later phase

But this model can only be a stage on the way to a more market-based system. When revising its rules, the ECB should already outline further steps for a later phase:

First, the ECB could raise the reserve requirement ratio. Then the additional demand for liquidity would be smaller; it would be easier for the ECB to estimate banks’ liquidity needs, which is important in order to provide just enough central bank money to keep the money market rate as close as possible to the main refinancing rate and not fluctuate too much.

Second, the ECB could refrain from continuing to pay interest at the deposit rate on all central bank deposits that exceed the minimum reserve requirement. Some of the excess reserves should not earn interest. The banks would then have an incentive to lend this money. This could revive money trading between the banks, which is necessary in a bidding system with a lack of full allocation for liquidity equalization between the banks.

Thirdly, the ECB should again demand first-class collateral for its loans to the banks without exception or make sufficient discounts on the value of this collateral. Banks with poor collateral would then no longer be subsidized and would have to work on their business model.

Fourth, the ECB should limit the term of loans to banks to three months. Banks would then no longer be able to secure as much liquidity in reserve, which would contribute to a shortage of central bank money.

All of these measures are helping banks get used to tighter liquidity again and reviving the interbank market. If this works well, the ECB could, as a final step, return to the market-oriented liquidity policy of before the financial crisis. Then the banks would have more incentives for conservative business models, which would make the entire financial system more stable.

