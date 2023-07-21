Guest contributionEconomy without miracles – economic freedom

The transformation of the economy towards CO2 neutrality within one generation could hardly be more ambitious. Because the previous dominance of fossil energies has a simple reason: they are cheap to have, as long as external effects are disregarded. In the very long term, the global economy would switch to other forms of energy as fossil fuels become scarcer and therefore more expensive. However, this was accompanied by CO2 emissions, which should be avoided for climate policy reasons. Therefore, either a large part of the fossil raw materials must remain in the ground or the CO2 emitted during their use must be captured (CCS).

The prospect of a double dividend sounds all the more astonishing, according to which the politically accelerated decarbonization process could bring about an “economic miracle” “with growth rates like in the 1950s and 1960s” (Olaf Scholz). This promise will remain an illusion, because economic life knows no miracles. The high growth rates at that time only reflect the catching up after the devastation of the Second World War. An immediate phase-out of fossil fuels (shutting down all coal-fired power plants and halting oil and gas imports) would probably replicate this pattern. However, the high growth rates would again be preceded by an economic collapse, and economic output would remain below the otherwise possible level for a long time. A gradual process avoids such breaks, but weighs on growth rates.

The hope for a growth spurt is nourished by the high investment requirements. Doesn’t high investment lead to more growth? Typically yes, but not in this case. Because decarbonization investments do not expand production capacities, but make them CO2-neutral. In this way, the capital stock is not built up, but restructured. The means to do this (capital, labour) must be drawn from other areas. The industries involved in decarbonization are growing, but at the expense of the rest of the economy. Robert Habeck expects a “gigantic employment program” from this. In times of labor shortages, however, this is exactly what slows down growth. Because working time is absorbed without producing more energy. The same applies to research and development capacity, which must be increasingly geared towards energy efficiency and is therefore lacking elsewhere for productivity progress.

Economic growth denotes the increase in production potential (for goods that can be consumed today and in the future), so decarbonisation does not become a new growth story. With the upper limit for CO2 emissions, a new restriction in economic activity is imposed. In the very long term (with a view to climate effects), this may improve production conditions, but it will cost growth in the foreseeable future in the coming decades because energy is no longer so easy to obtain. This becomes immediately clear with CCS projects: no additional production capacity, only more production effort.

Although wind and sun don’t send any bills, energy isn’t getting cheaper. Although the variable costs are negligible, the capital investment per kilowatt hour is all the greater. Unlike wind and sun, renewable energy plant manufacturers do send invoices. And neither wind turbines nor solar panels last forever, and there are new storage systems and grids. From a macroeconomic point of view, the full costs of the energy system count, which is why there is no energetic paradise even after a decarbonization effort.

If it were otherwise, private actors worldwide would switch to this form of energy of their own accord. Climate policy would then no longer be the “biggest coordination problem in human history” (Axel Ockenfels). Because renewables don’t pass that market test, we don’t live in this brave new world.

The industrial policy argument of wanting to achieve technological advances through renewable energy subsidies, which can later be converted into higher incomes on the world market, seems bizarre. If emission targets are to be achievable worldwide, the necessary knowledge must be scaled globally. Otherwise developing countries in particular will hardly come on board.

Precisely because no miracle of growth beckons, decarbonization should be brought about as cheaply as possible. CO2 prices do exactly that, but one should avoid industrial policy adventures with subsidies and technology specifications. Successful decarbonization depends on efficiency and innovative strength. Markets can do both better than bureaucrats.

A notice: The comment appears as an editorial in issue 6 (2023) of the journal Knew.

Institute for the World Economy, Kiel

