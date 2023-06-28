Guest contributionThe debt brake is not a “climate killer”! A plea for a climate and financial policy that is consistent with the current regulatory framework

The debt brake has been criticized from many sides since the beginning. On the one hand, the concept is accused of being too flexible and contains too many circumventions, and on the other hand, it is said that the debt brake impedes public investment and in particular those for the climate-friendly transformation due to a lack of possibilities for credit financing.

Criticisms from both sides contain points worth discussing. In an ideal world, the “Golden Rule” is clearly the superior concept from the point of view of most economists.[1] On the one hand, however, there are also conceptual problems with the “Golden Rule” in view of the question of what public investment actually is, and on the other hand, the debt brake concept certainly offers opportunities to behave similarly to a “Golden Rule”. Finally, and this is a very important argument, as is often the case in applied economic policy, the debt brake is already in place and the political majorities are hardly in sight of fundamentally changing it. It makes sense that path dependency cannot (and therefore should not) be simply wiped away in the public discussion.

A CO2 price is necessary so that the “return” on climate protection investments becomes relevant

In view of the many predictions of the effects of climate change, the question seems trivial at first. Globally, climate change is likely to cause significant costs in the coming decades. Although these projections are subject to a certain degree of uncertainty, climate investments would at least be insurance against the occurrence of unfavorable events. Unfortunately, from the point of view of a public budget (or a private household), this calculation does not work out. On the one hand, it must be taken into account that the benefits can lie far in the future, making meaningful maturity transformation more difficult with the current financing vehicles, and on the other hand, there is the classic free-rider problem. The benefits of climate protection investments are global, the costs are local. In relation to the individual decision-maker on site, this means that the return attributable to him for his climate protection investment is extremely low. In other words, the purchase of an e-bus in the local community will not significantly affect the climate in that very place for decades to come. The idea of ​​the “Golden Rule” is therefore not readily applicable locally. A carbon price offers a solution here. From the point of view of the local decision-makers, the climate protection investment pays off because expenditure can be avoided via the CO2 price if the investment is made. For Germany as a whole, i.e. at the federal level, there is a similar connection, because compensation payments are due in the European context if the climate targets are missed. However, it is not possible to answer here whether these are sufficiently high to trigger an effective climate policy.

The debt brake does not prevent borrowing for municipal investments

A definition of the debt brake states that public budgets should basically get by without new net debt. However, this basic statement is not as binding as it seems. On the one hand, it should be noted that large parts of the state investments, which are likely to be involved in climate protection, are to be made by the municipalities or public companies, which do not fall under this provision of the debt brake. The municipalities are restricted in their borrowing by the municipal supervision of the federal states, but this should not hinder borrowing if the investments are worthwhile for the municipal budgets through savings in expenditure on CO2. It can help here that many municipalities no longer set up their budgets on a cameralistic basis, like the federal government, but rather on a double basis. In the double-entry system, the investment is an exchange of assets. The balance sheet does not deteriorate. Only the depreciation and, in the case of credit financing, the interest are booked later. This means that there are initially no restrictions on financing the investment itself. However, it is important for the investment decision at the municipal level that it is clearly foreseeable that the investment will pay off. First experiences with the changeover to double-entry accounting have shown that the changeover has not led to a major boost in the investment activity of the municipalities, probably because of the uncertainty of the return on investment and the certainty that depreciation will be incurred at the same time. It is therefore likely to be central to the provision of transformative investments that the CO2 savings accrue to the municipalities and at the same time a significant increase in CO2 prices can be expected. If municipalities then have financing problems despite the safer calculations, it would be possible to support them through loan programs from the federal government (or the KfW). This would certainly be compatible with the rules of the debt brake, since a loan is a so-called financial transaction that is deducted when the debt brake is settled. It should also be worth considering further implementing double-checking at the state level, so that the same calculation can also apply here.

Infrastructure companies and PPPs are not subject to the debt brake

Borrowing by state-owned companies such as Deutsche Bahn and companies that finance public investment projects as part of a public-private partnership is explicitly exempt from the debt brake requirements. Recently, the federal government decided not to use this possibility of credit financing for the motorway infrastructure, because when the Autobahn GmbH was set up, the motorways themselves were not transferred to the GmbH, but remained directly owned by the federal government. Thus, Autobahn GmbH simply lacks the security to take out larger loans. The credit financing leeway that companies have can perhaps also be seen from the fact that the most recent capital increase by Deutsche Bahn by the federal government was classified as a financial transaction within the meaning of the debt brake. There are certainly opportunities for abuse here, but in recent times politicians have tended to turn down the opportunities offered by PPP and infrastructure companies. One accusation that is often leveled against PPPs is that they are considered inefficient primarily because of the higher financing costs for private partners. At least the question of financing costs should be solved under the guise of the debt brake, as is the case with municipal investments.

Conclusion: The current debt brake may even be on the plus side in terms of climate policy

Overall, the debt brake certainly offers opportunities to finance transformative investments with credit. Infrastructure companies or PPPs are ideal for supra-regional infrastructure projects that serve to reduce CO2 emissions in general. The investments, which are intended to reduce the state’s own CO2 footprint, can be financed by credit, at least on the part of the municipalities and the federal states, which book double-entry, in accordance with the debt brake. A reliable increase in the CO2 price and the fact that the cost advantages resulting from the investments are not leveled out by financial equalization systems are decisive for the corresponding investment decisions being made locally – this may need to be taken into account when designing municipal financial equalization systems.

With the debt brake it is therefore quite possible to contain the consumption expenditure of the state without at the same time hindering the investment or transformative one. It seems foreseeable that the roll-out of the transformative spending will require separate loan financing options if the national climate goals are to be achieved. It is likely to become increasingly difficult to raise the necessary funds by prioritizing current budgets under the debt brake. In addition to climate policy, there will always be additional spending on defense and interest. At the same time, demographic change is weakening economic momentum in Germany and is likely to put pressure on the social security system. In such an environment, it seems plausible that the expansion of general credit financing options, e.g. by manipulating the economic adjustment process or raising the general limit on net borrowing to 0.35 percent of gross domestic product, are not fully available for additional investments, but are also used for consumption. With the debt brake in its current form, there is at least the possibility of focusing additional loans on investments.

Furthermore, in a macroeconomic phase in which secular stagnation is likely to have been overcome, the expansion of consumer spending could in itself limit the scope for transformative investments at the global level, since an increase in public deficits is likely to be accompanied by higher interest rates. Especially in countries where there is no functioning CO2 pricing system, the level of interest rates will probably be decisive as to whether renewable energies, which initially have a higher investment requirement, can assert themselves against the fossil-based competition.

However, what is clearly made more difficult by maintaining the current debt brake is a longer-term subsidization of certain “critical” industries. However, it is doubtful whether these subsidies should be part of an efficient and effective climate policy.

[1] According to the “Golden Rule”, investments that subsequently trigger government revenues to the same or higher extent than the capital service of the corresponding debt may be financed by credit.

