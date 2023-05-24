Guest PostHospital care needs better planning and funding

There is a broad consensus among health experts that the German hospital system has three poor care characteristics: firstly, the number of hospital beds is too high, secondly, there are too many hospitals that are too small, and thirdly, too little is invested in hospitals.

In fact, Germany has significantly more hospital beds per capita than other rich industrialized countries. Germany also has an above-average occupancy of these beds. This is also striking because Germany hardly differs from other rich industrialized countries in terms of other core parameters of hospital care and the share of health expenditure in gross domestic product.

High density of hospitals, small clinics

In addition to the high number of hospital beds, Germany has a very high hospital density in an international comparison. In itself, this is not a disadvantage, because the high concentration of hospitals means that hospitals are very easy to reach, which is not guaranteed in other countries. However, many of these hospitals are very small. Because small hospitals treat a smaller number of patients, they have less experience with less frequent treatment cases, which means that the quality of treatment suffers. In addition, smaller hospitals are generally less well equipped with large medical equipment. Another problem is that smaller hospitals are less efficient economically. Empirically, hospitals should have at least 300 beds to be economical. In Germany, two thirds of general hospitals have a smaller number of beds.

After all, many hospitals in Germany are considered poor with equipment and buildings. fitted. In Germany, the federal states are responsible for financing hospital investments. For many years, however, they have only inadequately fulfilled this task. The countries’ real spending on hospital investments has almost halved since 1991.

Conflict of interest between federal and state governments

From an economic perspective, it is not surprising that hospital services are not provided optimally. In particular, the information gap between hospitals and patients leads to both over- and incorrect care. The conspicuously high number of beds in Germany, the many small hospitals and insufficient investments in hospitals cannot be attributed solely to characteristics that are systematically attached to hospital services. In Germany, regulatory inadequacies in planning and financing contribute significantly to suboptimal hospital care.

At present, hospital planning is characterized by a complex network of shared competences between the federal and state governments. The associated conflicting interests and incentives lead to a strong insistence on the status quo. This is particularly evident in the lack of adjustment to changing supply needs. The strong influence of regional decision-makers on hospital planning favors an excessive number of small hospitals in the area.

Regulatory authority ensures minimum supply

For a long time there has therefore been a proposal to shift planning from the state to the federal level and to set up a nationwide regulatory agency for this purpose. A regulator would not be under the same political pressure to maintain local, but often inefficient and medically substandard, care as local and state governments. A federal hospital authority would therefore be in a better position than the federal states to determine the minimum care that is to be guaranteed nationwide on the basis of evidence-based criteria and to enforce the required centralization of the care structure in those service areas in which this is advisable from a quality point of view.

As has been the case for countries up to now, a regulator would first have to set the goals of hospital care and would create a hospital plan on that basis. A central task of the regulatory authority would be to guarantee a minimum supply. The hospital plan could be limited to a clear definition of high-quality minimum care for service areas that are open to competition – that is, above all, in the case of optional services provided by hospitals. As long as the minimum supply is not undercut, the adjustment of supply and demand could be left to the competition between all those hospitals that meet the quality goals. The better quality competition works, the more leeway should be left to competition. However, the danger of a supply-induced oversupply would have to be taken into account. Where there is evidence of a medically unexplained increase in the number of cases, the regulator would be empowered to intervene and cap the number of cases. Where the regulation is limited to a definition of minimum coverage and maximum coverage, the scope for competition is also clearly defined. It is important to protect this competition from restrictions on competition – including state aid.

Dual funding has failed

Similar to planning, the financing of hospitals has so far been characterized by distributed competencies. Hospital expenses are divided between the patient’s health insurance and the federal states according to the principle of dual financing. According to this principle, the health insurance companies (statutory and private) cover the operating costs of the hospitals, ie all costs arising from the treatment of patients. Hospital investments, on the other hand, should be borne by the federal states.

Because the countries have less and less fulfilled this responsibility in the past three decades, the hospitals are trying to generate profit margins for investments with treatment cases, but their remuneration does not actually take such profit margins into account. The high number of hospital beds and their above-average occupancy in Germany can therefore be partly explained by the attempt to generate the funds required for investments through high case numbers. At the same time, this means that hospitals and medical staff are faced with the conflict of considering treatments that are more commercially motivated than medically indicated.

System of monistic financing

In order to eliminate false incentives triggered by the dual financing of hospitals, the centralization of hospital planning should be combined with a transition to a system of monistic financing. In such a system, the statutory and private health insurance companies not only assume the operating costs of the hospitals, but also finance the hospital investments.

A market-oriented implementation of monistic financing would consist in including an investment component in the flat-rate fees. Case flat rates would then take on a similar function to market prices, which commercial companies use to finance operating and investment costs. Of course, in addition to linear tariffs, split tariffs would also be conceivable when setting tariffs. In this case, the health insurers would pay the hospitals a volume-independent fee to cover fixed costs in addition to the treatment costs.

However, even with monistic financing, there can be no complete analogy between market prices and flat rates per case. While ideal-typical prices in competitive markets are formed through the interplay of supply and demand, case flat rates are administered fees for treatment cases, the amounts of which are subject to specific regulations. A system based on flat rates per case must take into account explicit quality parameters to a much greater extent, whereby the new possibilities of data economy for measuring treatment quality should be used much more in the future. In this way, flat rates per case can set incentives for an efficient level of investment, for example in medical devices, and fine-tune the distribution of the hospital supply in the area.

Better and more economical hospital services

The transition to monistically financed hospital care, combined with a clarification of the division of tasks between competition and (future centralized) planning, should overall contribute to better and more economical provision of hospital services. The incentive to use treatment cases to generate contribution margins for otherwise underfinanced hospital investments would be weakened. This, in turn, should limit the incentive to keep as many hospital beds as possible. The federal states would lose their central role in hospital planning. Accordingly, local decision-makers would be able to exert less influence on hospital locations. This in turn would open up scope for hospital treatment to be concentrated more strongly in larger, supra-regional facilities in the future in an environment of increased quality competition.

This recommendation applies not least against the background of the experiences in the corona pandemic. It is true that the oversupply of hospital beds in Germany has been rated significantly more favorably by some quarters since then. However, the German hospital system did not show any noticeable crisis resilience compared to other countries. Rather, German health federalism has proven to be cumbersome and weak in decision-making during the corona pandemic. It is true that a resilient hospital system requires overcapacity to a certain extent, which should not be assessed as oversupply. However, the extent of such overprovision should result from rational political consideration and planning and not as a collateral result of inadequate institutions.

A notice: This article is also in the magazine f&w – lead and operate in the hospital published under the title “More federal government, less country”.