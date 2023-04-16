Guest PostHow strong is underlying inflation?The end of the rate hike cycle is near

The decline in the inflation rate that is generally expected for the coming months is not enough for many members of the ECB Governing Council to end the cycle of interest rate hikes if it is only due to lower inflation for individual goods such as energy. Rather, the underlying price pressure must also ease. A look at the measures discussed by central bankers for this “underlying inflation” shows that the majority of them have so far indicated no easing of inflationary pressure. However, the doves in the Governing Council of the ECB will use all signals of flattening inflation in the coming months to end the rate hike cycle in the foreseeable future.

Pay attention to the underlying inflation!

The inflation rate in the euro zone has fallen from 10.6% to 6.9% since October, and a further noticeable fall is expected later in the year. By the end of the year, it could already be below 3% again. However, the previous decline is solely due to a lower rise in energy prices, which had previously risen sharply. Many other prices have risen even more recently. So the battle against inflation is far from over.

The ECB is also aware of this. As a result, many Council members argue that the rate-hike cycle can only end when underlying inflation begins to fall. However, there is a whole range of methods for measuring this, which ECB Governing Council members have recently used again and again in their speeches.[1]

Four out of seven indicators point to further rising inflationary pressures, …

These measures of underlying inflation are designed to filter short-term fluctuations out of headline inflation to capture the underlying trend in inflation. However, they come to different conclusions. Four of the seven indicators presented below are still pointing upwards, i.e. there is no sign of a decrease in underlying inflation:

The most commonly used indicator is the core inflation rate, which hides volatile energy and food prices. It rose to 5.6% in February, significantly exceeding economists’ expectations (consensus: 5.2%), and core inflation climbed further to 5.7% in March (Figure 1). The core inflation rate recently recorded a similar increase, which also ignores the seasonally fluctuating prices of travel services and the clothing and shoe product groups. Due to the annual postponement of public holidays and school holidays, price changes for package tours regularly cause noticeable fluctuations in the year-on-year rate. The same applies to the prices of clothing when spring and winter sales are delayed.

Even the weighted median and the adjusted mean do not yet signal an end to the high underlying inflationary pressure. In contrast to (core) core inflation, the adjusted mean does not exclude individual goods (groups) per se, but only one-off strong price fluctuations above a certain threshold are calculated – even for goods whose prices do not normally show any unusual fluctuations. When determining the median, the year-on-year rates of the almost 100 product groups in the price index are sorted by size; the median (central value) then corresponds to the value that lies exactly in the middle of this data series. In other words, half of the data is below and half is above the median. Extreme inflation values ​​therefore only play a subordinate role. The weighted median considered by the ECB differs from a “normal” median in that (with regard to the number of year-on-year rates) there are not the same number of values ​​above and below the median, but that the groups of goods above and below the median are the same weight in the weighting scheme of the price index, i.e. have the same spending shares of the consumers. Both methods ensure a somewhat smoother course of the data series. However, they are less easy to communicate to the public, since other goods are excluded from the calculation from month to month.

… the other three are more optimistic

The three other indicators for underlying inflation, on the other hand, signal lower or at least constant inflation:

According to the supercore, underlying inflation remains strong but has at least not accelerated further recently (Figure 2). With this model-based indicator, continuous components are filtered from the prices of the individual groups of goods (excluding energy and food). All goods prices that move with the economic cycle, i.e. that react to a change in the output gap, are taken into account.

The underlying inflation has eased significantly in recent months only on the basis of the PCCI (Persistent Common Component of Inflation). This indicator is calculated with the help of complex statistical methods and tries to capture the common and persistent component of the inflation rates of the euro countries and the individual goods (groups), so to speak the common underlying price flows. The PCCIX, which is only based on goods excluding energy and food, has also been trending slightly downwards for several months, thus pointing to a gradual weakening of inflationary pressures. The advantage of the super core and the two PCCI dimensions is that they fluctuate less. However, in view of their complex calculation procedures, they are difficult to explain to the public, especially since they are susceptible to revision.

According to a comparative study, all seven indicators have certain leading characteristics. However, these vary over time, so that not a single indicator impresses with its capabilities. The study therefore comes to the conclusion that it makes sense to keep an eye on all of these measures.

The momentum in non-energy industrial goods is unbroken

In addition, a number of members of the Governing Council of the ECB rely on short-term changes in the price indices in order to assess their current dynamics. So while the previous year’s changes were considered so far, the same series are now sometimes shown as a 3-month average compared to the previous 3-month average. The rates are annualized in order to be comparable with the magnitude of the previous year’s rate. Accordingly, the rise in prices for non-energy industrial goods has evidently not lost momentum (yellow bars in Figure 3). Also in core inflation, inflation is still strong.

On the other hand, the short-term momentum in prices in the service sector has weakened since the end of last year. However, we assume that the price pressure in this area will increase again in the coming months. This is supported by the development of wages, which make up a high proportion of costs in the service sector: According to ECB chief economist Philip Lane, collectively agreed wages have picked up significantly. In view of the robust labor market, employees can assert high wage demands, so that according to projections by the ECB, negotiated wages should rise by around 5% in 2023 (Figure 4).

The end of the rate hike cycle is near

All in all, inflationary pressures are likely to remain high for the time being. Even if headline inflation will continue to fall over the course of the year, core inflation should be above the 5% mark by autumn and then fall only hesitantly. This is mainly supported by the strong rise in wages. Nonetheless, the dovish Governing Council, who generally favor loose monetary policy, will use any signs of flattening inflation to end the rate-hike cycle in the foreseeable future, which we think will happen mid-year with a deposit rate of 3.5% should be.

