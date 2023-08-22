Guidance Issued to Promote High-Quality Development of Commercial Credit System

Title: Chinese Government Promotes High-Quality Development of Commercial Credit System

In a bid to enhance the quality and efficiency of the commercial credit system, China‘s Ministry of Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the State Administration of Financial Supervision have jointly issued guidance aimed at advancing its high-quality development.

According to the newly released guidance, one of the key proposals entails fostering collaboration between financial institutions and commercial distribution companies. The aim is to increase consumer credit support, allowing individuals to purchase automobiles, home appliances, home furnishings, and other products. Additionally, efforts will be made to optimize interest rates and fee levels, making it more accessible for consumers to engage in such transactions.

The government also encourages commercial and trade distribution enterprises to proactively create credit application scenarios that are within manageable risks. By doing so, they can provide consumers with flexible transaction arrangements, such as first-use and later-payment options, as well as deposit reductions and exemptions.

These measures aim to promote greater financial inclusion and expand access to credit for consumers, ultimately boosting consumption and driving economic growth. By offering more flexible payment options and reduced financial barriers, the government hopes to stimulate consumer spending in critical sectors and increase demand for a wide range of products.

The Ministry of Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the State Administration of Financial Supervision believe that the positive impact of these measures will not only benefit consumers but also contribute to the overall health and stability of the commercial credit system.

It is important to note that this article contains original content from China Business News, and the copyright solely belongs to them. Unauthorized use, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating, or mirroring, is strictly prohibited without the written authorization of China Business News. Any violations of this intellectual property will be met with legal consequences. For authorization, interested parties can contact the copyright department of Yicai at 021-22002972 or 021-22002335, or via email at banquan@yicai.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

