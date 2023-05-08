Guide to the best companies to invest in

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

What are the best shares on the industry? If you are looking for a list of best shares on the industrial sector in order to make an investment, all you have to do is continue reading this article.

I will compile you a list of companies operating in the industrial sector and which are potentially interesting for obtaining a good economic return, and then we will see if this investment is convenient or not.

Industry sector: an overview

Before going into the detailed analysis of the best companies to include in the portfolio to obtain attractive returns, we can give a brief overview of the sector.

The industrial sector represents a third of the global economy and includes some of the largest companies in the world.

Invest in the industrial sector it means choosing companies that operate in the construction sector, or companies that deal with the construction of work machinery, or it can also mean choosing companies that operate in the sector aerospace, or airline companies.

The industry is a cyclical sectorso it is to be expected that it performs better when the economy is in an expansion phase, and instead suffers from some slowdown when the economy is in a recession phase.

Therefore, to understand if it is a good investment, it is also possible to look at the global economy.

Industry best stocks

Let’s see together some of the best stocks of the industry sector.

CECO Environmental Corp.

We are talking about a company founded in 1966 which is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The company is dedicated to supplying products, technology and services for the pollution control atmospheric for various sectors, including aerospace, cement, printing and foundries. To date, the company also has 12 branches.

As regards the segments of products which it deals with, we have primarily the engineered systems and also the branch of solutions for industrial processes related to the control of air pollution, the production of electric vehicles, food, beverages and other sectors.

In 2022 the company operated several acquisitionscoming to spend an amount like 44.9 million dollars.

A share costs $11.53 today, and in the last year the company recorded a +171.29%.

Honeywell International

It is a US listed company, one of the most important multinationals operating in many different sectors, including industrial or domestic, aeronautical and automotive and that relating to special high-performance materials.

We can frame Honeywell as a real industrial conglomerate, which produces over 600 products and services in diversified sectors.

It has been present in Italy since 1964 with an office in Monza.

The company also produces safety devices such as masks with ffp2 filters e ffp3gloves, protective suits and visors, all essential devices in a pandemic period.

Its success is largely due to the numerous acquisitions which it has completed over the years and which have served it to diversify its products, as well as to expand its geographical position.

We can mention the biggest one acquisition performed by Honeywell to date, i.e. 2016: the company purchased the Elster group from Melrose Industries PLC for $5.1 billion, primarily due to the high-growth product areas and geographical areas that occupied the Elster group.

The graph shows us that the stock yield it’s been pretty stable over the last 10 years or so. We see a peak in March 2020, when more or less almost all stocks collapsed in conjunction with the onset of the pandemic.

In the last 5 years he has had one growth pari al 40,64%.

A Honeywell share is currently priced at around $198, and as far as predictions for the future experts agree that the company’s earnings could increase, so yields will continue to grow.

Mercury Sistems

It is a technology company dealing with an aerospace and defense industry.

The company designs, develops and manufactures computer hardware and software products.

Principalmente Mercury Sistems vends its products to defense prime contractorsU.S. government and commercial aerospace original equipment manufacturing (OEM) companies.

It is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts and has 2,300 employees.

Mercury Sistems it has seen an upward trend since the year 2013 and is at its best because it offers future-proof technology to a sector and an industry that aims to be at the forefront.

The company has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1998.

If we look at the graphic we can see that in the last 5 years it has recorded a +15.71%.

His market capitalization is equal to 2.33 billion dollars, and a share today costs about 40 dollars.

Ardmore Shipping Corp.

It is a company engaged in the ownership and management of tankers for chemicals in world trade.

The company provides transportation services to customers through voyage charters and time charters and commercial pools.

It also operates more than 20 vessels.

Its market capitalization is $549 million, and a share today costs about $13.

General Electric Company

It is a US multinational founded in 1892 that operates in the technology and services sector. Its origins date back to Thomas Edison who founded the Edison Electric Light Company at the time and which boasted a revolutionary product, namely the electric light bulb with incandescent filament.

Nowadays General Electric is a huge conglomerate which generates and distributes electricity for all types of industries.

Since February 2021, it has shown a steady recovery in returns, and currently one of its shares costs around $100.

The company is operating massive investments and is expanding into new areas, ranging from renewable energy tohealth care.

We can therefore consider this stock from a long-term investment perspective, as a constant increase in returns is very likely over time, which could be just what a long-term oriented investor is looking for.

His market capitalization is 109 billion dollars.

From the beginning of the year to today performance was equal to +51.17%.

How to buy industrial stocks

There are many possibilities to buy shares, and the web also helps us in this case. Thanks to it, in fact, it is possible to buy shares in a technically simple way.

If you have never invested in stocks, I advise you to read and inform yourself adequately before venturing into the financial markets, as this step is essential to prepare for the investment and not to make mistakes.

If you are aware of the importance of having a strategy and therefore want to buy NIO shares knowing how to do it. then you can do it in two ways:

Contact the traditional bank : if you intend to invest sums of 3,000/4,000 euros, then the classic current account could be sufficient. Italian banks offer the possibility of building a securities portfolio by working with them. However know that the costs are often very high;

: if you intend to invest sums of 3,000/4,000 euros, then the classic current account could be sufficient. Italian banks offer the possibility of building a securities portfolio by working with them. However know that the costs are often very high; Rely on online platforms: you can find many that specialize in buying stocks that give you access to the markets. This strategy is often cheaper than the one proposed by the banks. With the platforms you can buy shares even by investing only 50 euros. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs that you will pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

Is it worth investing in industrial stocks?

After seeing which companies to invest in, and which are the bestwe can finally try to understand if the industrial sector turns out to be really profitable.

I players in this sector they are very large companies, often multinationals, which have existed for many years, so we are dealing with long-lived companies, which often obtain a lot of revenue and increase their turnover.

Another important thing to know is that the sector in question represents a good third of the global economy, and includes, as we have seen, some of the largest companies in the world.

However, not knowing your strictly personal situation in depth, I cannot tell you with certainty whether it is worth investing in shares in the industrial sector or not, but I can try to give you some tools to choose in the best possible way.

I personally use another investment strategy, which is different from direct stock investing, but it may not be what you are looking for too.

If you want to invest in shares, the first piece of advice I can give you is to diversify: if you choose the industrial sector, remember to include other sectors in your portfolio as well, so as not to put all your capital “in the hands of one person”.

In fact, a diversification strategy is often what all investors are looking for, to protect capital and at the same time to be able to get the most out of their investments.

