Markets.com is an online trading platform able to offer you a wide range of instruments in which to invest.

In today’s guide I will analyze just what is offered by this brokerhighlighting both i advantages both the disadvantages, its costs and characteristics.

Let’s see together who Markets.com is, how it allows you to operate and why you might consider it as a platform for your next investments.

Who is Markets.com

Markets.com is a trademark of the financial brokerage company Safecap Investment LTD, incorporated under English law and authorized to operate in Europe and therefore also in Italy. It trades mainly on the Forex market, and on other markets through Contracts for Difference.

Deposits are safe, as they are protected by the FSCS, the platform is regulated by CySEC and also complies with PCI data security standards.

It is one of the best known and most solid realities of the European broker market, and has always been one of the reference ones for professional and non-professional investors.

For more than 15 years they have been facilitating trading operations for their clients, offering low spreads, market-leading trading tools and even speed of execution on orders.

Investment security with Markets.com

Markets.com complies with the standards set in Europe by MiFID regulations and from the subsequent update of the same. Therefore, the highest standards worldwide in terms of security, transparency and capital management are guaranteed to the investor.

As far as computer security is concerned, Markets.com, it should be remembered in this circumstance, offers all the most advanced tools for the protection of our capital, our information, our password and our account.

Therefore, also under the aspect of 360° security, Markets.com is proposed on the market as one of the most interesting brokers.

The platform

The trading platform represents a gateway for i global financial markets.

The application allows you to trade from your desktop or within the application.

It is a smart, fast and customizable platform according to your needs, which allows you to maintain constant control of trading wherever you are, 24 hours a day.

The application is available for both iOS and Android and allows you to stay up to date on the market. You will also be able to perform operations quickly and quickly.

You can also trade with other platforms by logging in with your Markets.com account, which we now see:

Meta Trader 4: this is a most popular and easy to use trading platform. Markets.com’s offer includes everything you might expect from this platform and much more. It also allows you to automate trading with expert advisors that can be integrated into the platform, and above all it allows you to quickly execute operations with low costs. There are also intuitive, fully customizable charts and a range of technical indicators;

this is a most popular and easy to use trading platform. Markets.com’s offer includes everything you might expect from this platform and much more. It also allows you to automate trading with expert advisors that can be integrated into the platform, and above all it allows you to quickly execute operations with low costs. There are also intuitive, fully customizable charts and a range of technical indicators; Meta Trader 5: this is a powerful upgrade and it is also the most advanced online trading platform ever made by MetaQuotes Software. It is a multi-asset derivatives platform designed for trading forex, futures, stocks and CFDs. In short, it is a refined and faster version of MT4, which allows you to carry out hedging and netting operations, and above all it is able to provide further technical indicators and new information. This allows for better management of operations, and the ability to automate trading with expert advisors.

Trends of traders

Trends of traders analyzes all the operations carried out on the markets.com trading platform in real time, to give you a sentiment immediately on the market.

This way you will be able to see how thousands of others are ranked trader on the market, and you will consequently be able to decide how to operate, therefore whether to follow the crowd or whether to choose independently.

You will also have real-time updates, in-depth analysis of the most important data, analysis of how thousands of traders are operating in real time, and above all you will be able to see the positions of the traders in real time.

I Webinar

Markets.com also organizes gods webinaror real free online courses, to learn more about the markets, trading strategies and the possibilities offered by the markets.

Free webinars are a very important addition to a broker’s offering. Those who follow me know that the financial markets are a constant war of information: having the best, among other things for free, can only be an opportunity that we must try to exploit.

The conditions offered by Markets.com

The conditions offered by Markets.com are as follows:

Minimum deposit: 100 euros;

Possibility to open the account in three currencies: Pounds Sterling, US Dollars and Euros;

Possibility to pay by bank transfer, credit card, PayPal, Neteller;

Leva sul Forex: 300:1;

Index leverage: 100:1;

Equity leverage: 20:1;

Commodity leverage: 100:1;

55 currency pairs available;

Free Demo Account.

Instruments offered as underlyings

Markets.com offers the opportunity to invest in a large number of underlyings, divided into the following categories:

Currencies: there are 55 different pairs, with almost total coverage of the currencies that are traded worldwide. Markets.com therefore becomes an adequate platform also for those who want to invest in exotic currencies;

there are 55 different pairs, with almost total coverage of the currencies that are traded worldwide. Markets.com therefore becomes an adequate platform also for those who want to invest in exotic currencies; Indices: there are several international indices, on which you can bet to have a differentiated investment and which follows the trend of an entire list;

there are several international indices, on which you can bet to have a differentiated investment and which follows the trend of an entire list; Actions: all the main international shares are present, both on the Italian lists and on those of the main markets;

all the main international shares are present, both on the Italian lists and on those of the main markets; Cryptocurrencies: with a selection of all the main ones of the moment, with a special focus obviously on BitCoin and Ethereum;

with a selection of all the main ones of the moment, with a special focus obviously on BitCoin and Ethereum; Raw material: with an important selection of energy, food and precious metal products.

With a single platform, therefore, you will be able to manage investments on most international markets, to create a strategy that follows both your intentions and your risk appetite.

The platforms offered for investing

Markets.com offers two different platforms for investing:

The web platform, which can be used practically with any browser and typically from a computer; offers advanced charts, order management, conditional orders and instant access in a few clicks to any type of market;

The platform for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, which offers the same functionality and has been specifically designed for investment in mobility;

Regardless of which technical instrument you will use to invest, with Markets.com you will be able to operate without any type of restriction.

Commissions

As with every major CFD platform, Markets.com also offers a commission schedule which is based on the difference between the buy and sell price of the underlying.

You will therefore pay a few pips of difference for each trade, having, at least compared to the classic securities deposits offered by banks, a much more convenient commission plan.

Opinions of Affari Miei: is it worth investing with Markets.com?

If you intend to invest with a market maker and therefore prefer over-the-counter markets to those that allow you direct access, Markets.com it is definitely one of the best possibilities you have available.

It is a solid platform, with a good number of underlyings and above all with the possibility of managing everything from a single software, whether it is a PC browser or a smartphone app.

Definitely one of the opportunities to take into account if you are taking your first steps in the trading and you are still looking for a platform that can fully support you.

