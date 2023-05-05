Guido Carli, Pope Francis’ message: “Illustrious statesman, his teachings make you think”

“On the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the death of Guido Carli, I hope that the teachings and examples of such an illustrious Italian economist and statesman, who distinguished himself in his commitment to the common good, may arouse reflections on the value of fraternity and initiatives of solidarity” . Thus Pope Francis, in a letter addressed to Romana Liuzzo, President of the Guido Carli Foundation and granddaughter of the former Governor of the Bank of Italy and former Minister of the Treasury, who died on April 23, 1993.

«It is more necessary than ever – continues the letter of the Pontiff – to unite efforts in promoting the culture of peace at every level, becoming builders of hope to prepare a better future for the new generations. To my encouragement, I add the assurance of my prayers for your work and I gladly invoke the Blessing of the Lord”.

The thirtieth anniversary of Carli’s death will be celebrated on 5 May at 5.30 pm at the Teatro dell’Opera in Rome on the occasion of the delivery of the Guido Carli Award to fifteen talents who bring prestige to Italy in the world. The event can also be followed in live streaming on the Luiss Social TV channel and on the Guido Carli Foundation Facebook page.

Clemente Mimun, Director of Tg5 with almost fifty years of honored career in journalism, will be among the fifteen recipients of the Guido Carli Award. Just like Ettore Prandini, National President of Coldiretti: a hymn to agriculture and the products of our land, a symbol of Made in Italy in the world. The XIV Edition of the Award promoted by the Guido Carli Foundation will be a celebration of Italian excellence to all intents and purposes. The evening, conducted by Veronica Gentili, will feature great music: on stage, in addition to the special final performance by Roby Facchinetti, Mr. Rain will also perform, protagonist of the last Sanremo and winner of third place with the song “Superheroes”.

“Mr. Rain moved the country – says Romana Liuzzo, President of the Guido Carli Foundation and creator of the Award – praising the courage of those who fight the wounds of the soul and sending an important message: we can only fly by staying next to each other. Superheroes for us are the Italians who, through their talents and their art, make Italy shine on an international level, combining personal merit with service to the country with that teamwork so dear to my grandfather Guido Carli. With this spirit, on May 5th we will reward the fifteen personalities selected by the jury, paying homage to Carli’s lesson. A fundamental compass, as President Mattarella acknowledged, for the complex global challenges we are facing”.

In addition to Clemente Mimun and Ettore Prandini, among the already announced awardees there will also be the Chief of Police, Lamberto Giannini, the President and CEO of Yves Saint Laurent, Francesca Bellettini, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lunelli Group, Matteo Lunelli, the Vice-President of Farmindustria, shareholder and director of Menarini, Lucia Aleotti, the ski champion Sofia Goggia, the Roman actor Pierfrancesco Favino. And many surprises, not only from the economy and the business world, but also, for the first time, from music.

In the audience there will be prominent representatives of the institutions, top managers and entrepreneurs, former awardees and many students. The ceremony will be opened by Liuzzo. After a video greeting, on behalf of the Government, by the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the PNRR, Raffaele Fitto, the institutional greeting by the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, and the speech by Gianni Letta, Honorary President of…