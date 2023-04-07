Guido Maria Kretschmer is a successful designer. Getty Images / John Phillips, Michael Blann, alexsl / Collage: Dominik Schmitt (Business Insider)

Guido Maria Kretschmer is one of the most famous TV faces in Germany. The 57-year-old has been on the screens of the republic for more than ten years now. In the Vox show “Shopping Queen” he evaluates the outfits of the participants – sometimes more, sometimes less well-disposed. And Kretschmer’s direct manner is well received.

So good that the publishing house Gruner + Jahr decided in 2018 to launch a print magazine by and with Kretschmer. The title, not very innovative: “Guido”. Now the magazine is to be discontinued in the course of cost savings.

Kretschmer’s print magazine is to be discontinued this year. picture alliance / Eva Oertwig/SCHROEWIG | Eva Oertwig/SCHROEWIG

But Kretschmer’s fortune should hardly endanger that. Kretschmer presents himself as a modest and approachable designer. However, three companies have emerged around Guido Maria Kretschmer in recent years. Two of the companies have not presented any balance sheets or have not presented them for a long time. But one throws off millions in profits.

Business Insider took a closer look at fashion designer Guido Maria Kretschmer’s companies.

Guido Maria Kretschmer manages three companies. Picture Alliance / Grafik: Business Insider

Cooperation with fashion retailer About You