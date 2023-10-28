Guizhou Aims for 700,000 New Energy Vehicles by 2026 in “Electric Guizhou” Initiative

Guizhou Province Sets Ambitious Goals for New Energy Vehicle Industry

In a recent meeting aimed at facilitating the development of the new energy industry chain, the Guizhou Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology announced its commitment to building an economic system that prioritizes green, low-carbon, and circular development. As part of this endeavor, the General Office of the Guizhou Provincial People’s Government has issued guiding opinions to accelerate the high-quality development of the new energy vehicle industry and promote the construction of “Electric Guizhou”.

According to the newly released guidance, Guizhou aims to have 700,000 new energy vehicles in stock by 2026, with new energy vehicles accounting for a significant 40% of new car sales. This ambitious target aligns with the province’s overarching goal of transitioning to a more sustainable transportation system.

To expedite the adoption of new energy vehicles, Guizhou Province plans to rapidly increase their presence in the public transportation sector. Starting from 2024, it is being mandated that new energy vehicles make up more than 90% of new and updated urban buses in each city and state, with Guiyang City aiming for a groundbreaking 100% implementation.

By prioritizing the promotion and application of new energy vehicles, Guizhou hopes to significantly contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions within the transportation sector. This commitment is aligned with China‘s national goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

The initiative spearheaded by the Guizhou Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology reflects the growing recognition of the importance of transitioning to sustainable transportation. It is also in line with the global trend of harnessing clean and renewable energy sources to address climate change concerns.

While the goals set by Guizhou Province are commendable, it is important to note that the success of such initiatives often depends on several factors, including the availability of charging infrastructure, technological advancements in the field of new energy vehicles, and consumer acceptance of the technology.

As Guizhou Province sets sight on becoming an exemplar in the new energy vehicle industry, its ambitious goals serve as a beacon of hope for cleaner and more sustainable transportation in China.

