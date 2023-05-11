Gulf diplomacy to the test of the crisis in Sudan

In Sudan the conflict continues, which broke out on April 15, between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese army, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces. L’Orient-Le Jour reports that South Sudan has announced that it has negotiated a one week break, from May 4 to 11, to start discussing peace talks. A dialogue then actually started on May 6 in Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, as Sudan Tribune writes. The United States and Saudi Arabia have released a joint statement in which they announce the start of talks to “save suffering to the Sudanese people and ensure the availability of humanitarian aid to the affected areas”.

Analysis of the conflict in Sudan

According to Middle East Eye, the conflict in Sudan represents a test for the new diplomacy of the Persian Gulf powers and for its limitations. Good news arrives from Yemen on the resumption of diplomatic relations for the resolution of the conflict; Saudi Arabia has resumed ties with Iran; in Libya the intensity of the fighting decreases. A military escalation that makes Sudan “a Syria on the Red Sea” it’s the last thing Saudi Arabia and the UAE need. Again L’Orient-Le Jour reports the declarations of the UN Secretary General Anthony GuterresThat admitted the organization’s failure to avoid conflict in a country “that has suffered so much, that is in such a desperate economic and humanitarian situation that it cannot afford a struggle for power between two people”.

Finally, still on Middle East Eye, the historian Willow Berridge traces the recent history of the country, to get to outline a current scenario that sees the two forces “not equally balanced”with a slight imbalance in the balance of power in favor of the regular Sudanese army, but with a serious risk of a crisis that will continue over time and lead Sudan to an “ever so high level of destabilization”.

Freedom of the press in Africa

On May 3, World Press Freedom Day, Reporters Without Borders released its annual report on the state of journalism around the world; in one of his articles, Nigrizia takes stock of the situation regarding the African continent.

“Among the macro-areas monitored, Africa is the one in which the indicators taken in reference show the most evident decreases compared to previous surveys”, writes the magazine, underlining how in almost 40% of the countries of the continent the working conditions of journalists are described as “difficult” (in 2022 this figure was 33%).

Salt’Eritrea remains the continent’s black jersey, ranking 174th globally, they hit i sharp deteriorations for press freedom in Senegal – which today occupies 104th place compared to 73rd in 2022 – and della Tunisiawhich also due to the growing authoritarianism of President Kais Saied loses 27 positions compared to last year, ranking 121st.

Tensions in the Sahel and King Charles III seen from Kenya

In Burkina FasoJeune Afrique writes how President Ibrahim Traorè has declared that the Karma massacre of April 20, in which 136 civilians were killed by people in military uniform, may have been carried out not by the army but by jihadist groups who took possession of weapons and military uniforms. Meanwhile, however, the country expelled two correspondents from two major French newspapersLe Monde and Libération – writes BBC Africa – after the publication in Libération of a video showing the executions of some children in military barracks.

Again Jeune Afrique writes that Germany has announced the complete withdrawal of its troops from Mali by May 2024, due to tensions with the currently ruling junta in Bamako. Finally, Africanews reports the reactions of the Kenyan population to the coronation of King Charles III which took place on 6 May: an event that divided between supporters of friendship with the United Kingdom and critics of Britain’s colonial past.