Source: Wall Street News

Guo Lei: U.S. non-farm payrolls remain resilient and interest rate hikes are still on track

GF Securities Guo Lei

Resilient employment and high inflation are still on track to raise interest rates. The implied terminal policy rate of the Bloomberg futures market will reach 5.09% in June 2023, and will gradually fall in the third quarter of 2023.

Summary First,The United States added 261,000 non-farm payrolls in October, exceeding market expectations of 205,000; the previous value was revised up from an increase of 263,000 to an increase of 315,000. The overall feature is strong. The main contributors to the new non-agricultural sector are healthcare and downstream service industries. second,Wage growth also maintained relatively strong growth. Hourly wages rose 0.4% month-on-month in October, higher than the previous value of 0.3% and market expectations of 0.3%. Looking ahead, the growth rate of wages is expected to gradually decline, but the stickiness is high. The Labor Market Divergence Index, a leading indicator of wage growth, is just beginning to peak, and its transmission to wage growth is still in its infancy. third,The unemployment rate was 3.7%, higher than the previous reading of 3.5% and the market expectation of 3.5%. The difference between household survey data and institutional survey data comes from different statistical methods. The unemployment rate of 3.7% is higher than the low of 3.5% this year, but still lower than the 4.0% at the beginning of the year, compared with the unemployment rate before the epidemic (from the quarterly average, 3.6-3.8% in 2019, 3.8% in 2018 -4.0%, compared to 4.2-4.6% in 2017) is still not high. fourth,The labor force participation rate in October was 62.2%, slightly lower than the previous value of 62.3% and the market expectation of 62.3%. The labor force participation rate in the United States will fluctuate and rise in the first stage after the epidemic (the second quarter of 2020 to the end of 2021); it will hover in the range of 62.1-62.4% in 2022. One of the reasons why the labor force participation rate is still significantly lower than before the epidemic (63.3% at the end of 2019) is the reduction in international migration and the transformation of part of the labor force into the non-labor population caused by the epidemic. fifth,After the data was released, U.S. bond yields rose slightly, stock indexes rose, and the U.S. dollar index fell. We understand that interest rates reflect that the market’s understanding of interest rate hikes has not further strengthened or weakened significantly; the stock market’s reaction logic may be partly related to non-farm payrolls showing that growth expectations are still stable, and partly to the fact that the unemployment rate trend can restrain a stronger tightening in the future, that is, relative A balanced employment data structure is more favorable for risk assets. sixth,Resilient employment and high inflation are still on track to raise interest rates. The implied terminal policy rate of the Bloomberg futures market will reach 5.09% in June 2023, and will gradually fall in the third quarter of 2023. In the previous report “What does the Fed’s full-curve real interest rate mean?”, we pointed out that the judgment on the US interest rate hike cycle must return to the Fed’s policy framework, otherwise it is purely based on the market’s understanding of the US’s own economic conditions And judgment will be mixed with too many third-party standards and “should”, which will lead to misjudgment of the interest rate hike cycle. Our analytical framework for the “full-curve real rate” can be used as a reference for understanding this issue.

text

The United States added 261,000 non-farm payrolls in October, exceeding market expectations by 205,000; the previous value was revised up from an increase of 263,000 to an increase of 315,000. The overall feature is strong. The main contributors to the new non-agricultural sector are healthcare and downstream service industries.

There were 261,000 new non-agricultural workers in October, exceeding market expectations by 56,000, but down from the monthly average of 381,000 in July-September. The previous value was revised up from an increase of 263,000 to an increase of 315,000.

The main contributors to the new non-agricultural industries in October were healthcare, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality, which added 71,000 (the average monthly increase in the first three months was 80,000) and 39,000 (the average monthly increase in the first three months). 55,000), 35,000 (an average monthly increase of 69,000 in the first three months).

Wage growth also maintained relatively strong growth. Hourly wages rose 0.4% month-on-month in October, higher than the previous value of 0.3% and market expectations of 0.3%. Looking ahead, the growth rate of wages is expected to gradually decline, but the stickiness is high. The Labor Market Divergence Index, a leading indicator of wage growth, is just beginning to peak, and its transmission to wage growth is still in its infancy.

Wage growth remained strong in October, with a month-on-month increase of 0.4%, and an expected increase of 0.3%; a year-on-year increase of 4.7%, an increase of 5% from the previous value, a significant drop from 5.6% in March 2022. Among them, wholesale trade (up 0.7% month-on-month), public utilities (up 0.6% month-on-month), and leisure and hotel industry (up 0.5% month-on-month) are the main support items for wage growth.

Looking forward, the growth rate of wages will gradually decline, but the stickiness will be high. The one-year inflation forecast at the University of Michigan is still at a high level of around 4.7%; the labor market disparity index, a leading indicator of wage growth, has just begun to peak, and its transmission to wage growth is still in its infancy.

The unemployment rate was 3.7%, higher than the previous reading of 3.5% and the market expectation of 3.5%. The difference between household survey data and institutional survey data comes from different statistical methods. The unemployment rate of 3.7% is higher than the low of 3.5% this year, but still lower than the 4.0% at the beginning of the year, compared with the unemployment rate before the epidemic (from the quarterly average, 3.6-3.8% in 2019, 3.8% in 2018 -4.0%, compared to 4.2-4.6% in 2017) is still not high.

The U.S. unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage points to 3.7% in October, mainly due to a decrease of 328,000 in household employment, of which the number of employed persons aged 25-54 dropped sharply by 489,000.

The labor force fell by 22,000 in October, while the non-labor population increased by 201,000, causing the overall labor force participation rate to drop 0.1 percentage point to 62.2%. Structurally, the labor force participation rate of people over 55 years old is recovering slowly, and it is still quite different from the level before the epidemic. The labor force participation rate of people aged 25-55 is close to the level before the epidemic, and the labor force participation rate of people aged 16-25 has trended upward since 2022. Down.

There are three main differences between the statistical methods of the establishment survey and the household survey. First, the household survey includes agricultural workers, self-employed, unpaid domestic workers, private domestic workers, and these groups are excluded from the institutional survey. Second, the household survey includes unpaid leave personnel, while the establishment survey does not. Third, household surveys do not double-count jobs; in institutional surveys, if a person works for more than one enterprise and therefore appears on multiple payrolls, they are separately counted in the employment data.

The labor force participation rate in October was 62.2%, slightly lower than the previous value of 62.3% and the market expectation of 62.3%. The labor force participation rate in the United States will fluctuate and rise in the first stage after the epidemic (the second quarter of 2020 to the end of 2021); it will hover in the range of 62.1-62.4% in 2022. One of the reasons why the labor force participation rate is still significantly lower than before the epidemic (63.3% at the end of 2019) is the reduction in international migration and the transformation of part of the labor force into the non-labor population caused by the epidemic.

The labor force participation rate is calculated as labor force population/( labor force population + non-labor force population). The early retirement caused by the epidemic and the long-term new crown led to a significant decline in the overall labor supply. The non-labor force population in October increased compared with that before the epidemic (February 2020). 4.82 million people, leading the denominator to rise and the labor force participation rate to decline.

However, it should also be noted that the labor force participation rate of 25-54 year olds has risen to 82.5%, which is only 0.5 percentage points away from 83% before the epidemic. a period of time.

After the data was released, U.S. bond yields rose slightly, stock indexes rose, and the U.S. dollar index fell. We understand that interest rates reflect that the market’s understanding of interest rate hikes has not further strengthened or weakened significantly; the stock market’s reaction logic may be partly related to non-farm payrolls showing that growth expectations are still stable, and partly to the fact that the unemployment rate trend can restrain a stronger tightening in the future, that is, relative A balanced employment data structure is more favorable for risk assets.

The ten-year U.S. bond yield rose 2bp to 4.16%; the dollar index fell to 110.9; the three major stock indexes all rose, and the SP500 index rose 1.36%.NasdaqThe index rose 1.28%,Dow JonesThe industrial index rose 1.26%.

Looking ahead, the market will focus on next Thursday’s October inflation (CPI) data to further assess the next changes in the Fed’s interest rate hike.

Resilient employment and high inflation are still on track to raise interest rates. The implied terminal policy rate of the Bloomberg futures market will reach 5.09% in June 2023, and will gradually fall in the third quarter of 2023.

In the previous report “What does the Fed’s full-curve real interest rate mean?”, we pointed out that the judgment on the US interest rate hike cycle must return to the Fed’s policy framework, otherwise it is purely based on the market’s understanding of the US’s own economic conditions And judgment will be mixed with too many third-party standards and “should”, which will lead to misjudgment of the interest rate hike cycle. Our analytical framework for the “full-curve real rate” can be used as a reference for understanding this issue.

In the report “What does the Fed’s full-curve real interest rate mean”, we pointed out that strong demand and weak supply are the main causes of thisQualcommThe main factor for the continuation of inflation is that there is an empirical time lag in the transmission of the upward policy interest rate to the demand side; there is still high uncertainty on the supply side, and crude oil and food prices still have upward risks; wage growth has peaked, but the stickiness is high. From the three perspectives of understanding the return of full-curve real interest rates to positive, the goal has not yet been achieved, and tightening will continue.

In addition, Volcker’s experience in controlling high inflation from 1979 to 1984 also tells us that restrictive monetary policy needs to continue for a certain period of time to control inflation. After raising interest rates in November, Powell also said in a press conference that inflation is still at a high level at this stage and the job market is still resilient, so it may be necessary to continue raising interest rates (ongoing increases) to raise interest rates to a sufficiently restrictive level to restrain Inflation (sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2%), it is premature to consider stopping rate hikes at this stage.

Author: Guo Lei, Source: Guo Lei Macro Teahouse, original title: “U.S. employment data remains resilient”.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Wang Maohua