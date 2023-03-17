Home Business Guo Wengui accused of defrauding US$1 billion in US, China downplays response – BBC News 中文
Guo Wengui accused of defrauding US$1 billion in US, China downplays response – BBC News 中文

Guo Wengui accused of defrauding US$1 billion in US, China downplays response – BBC News 中文
  Mike Wendling
  BBC News

U.S. authorities have charged a New York-based Chinese real estate tycoon with orchestrating a billion-dollar scam.

Guo Wengui and one of his business partners, Yu Jianming, were charged with cyber fraud, securities fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

Guo Wengui is a critic of the Chinese government and is associated with former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon.

Hours after Guo Wengui’s arrest, a fire broke out in his Manhattan loft apartment.

