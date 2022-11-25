You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

The shocking lie of Guolian shares?The per capita income earns 2.5 billion yuan from 4 subsidiaries of JD.com giant

Guolian shares opened with a one-word limit!The Shanghai Stock Exchange issued an inquiry letter requesting the company to respond to relevant queries

Yesterday the market released the “Guolian sharesThe shocking lie? Behind the complex interweaving of customers and merchants, the article “looming” financing trade network” questioned the problem of inflated performance of Guolian shares. Today, Guolian shares opened with a one-word limit, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange issued an inquiry letter asking the company to reply to relevant questions.

The performance of Guolian shares has increased dozens of times. Is it an industrial Internet story or an accident? Its per capita income beats all the giants of Ali Jingdong. Behind the “inflated” performance of Guolian shares is the complex intertwining of merchants, and the suspected financing trade network is looming. In addition, the company has little need for funds but has to continue to raise funds. Is this part of the financing trade? Or do you really need funding? The above series of questions deserve investors’ high vigilance.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange issued a letter stating that there are market sources questioning the company’s alleged use of financing trade to boost performance. In view of the above situation, the company is requested to verify and disclose the matter.

According to the size of the holdings disclosed in the third quarterly report of the fund, GF Technology Pioneer, GF Small Cap Growth, GF Double Engine Upgrade, GF Innovation and Flexible Upgrade, and GF Diversified Emerging, managed by GF Fund Liu Gesong, hold a total of 40.342 million shares. According to yesterday’s closing price of 126.13 yuan and the current stock price of 113.52 yuan, the products managed by Liu Gesong in one day caused Jimin to lose 509 million yuan.

It is worth noting that the GF Science and Technology Pioneer, GF Small Cap Growth, GF Shuangqing Upgrade, and GF Innovation Upgrade Flexible Funds managed by Liu Gesong all have the highest allocation of Guolian shares. This stock accounts for nearly 10% of the net value of the four products. Liu Gesong is particularly fond of the stock. The products managed by Liu Gesong have a total market value of Guolian shares of 4.579 billion yuan, accounting for 8.1% of the company’s total market value.

