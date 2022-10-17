Guosen Futures Early Review: Demand declines, oil prices remain weak in the short term, and zinc and nickel fluctuate



Stock index: The market is slightly slow, and the stock index continues to wait and see;

In the recent period of certain events, the domestic stock market has relatively strong funds to maintain stability. At the market level, some funds have increased their weight, and the pharmaceutical sector has rebounded sharply. The new energy vehicle lithium battery and new energy photovoltaic sector turned to shock. From an economic point of view, the current structural imbalance of the domestic economy is still affected by external influences, the fundamentals of the stock market industry transformation are still worried, the market is slightly slow, and the stock index continues to wait and see.

National debt: the currency stabilizes the economy, and the government bonds are long and short;

After the National Day, from the perspective of the new crown epidemic, after the flow of activities, the number of people in the new crown epidemic increased in some areas. To a certain extent, the short-term contradiction of economic balance brought about by epidemic prevention still exists. The downward pressure on the economy continues to exist, and at the monetary level to stabilize the economy, the money supply is expected to continue to increase. After the holiday, the currency low interest rate environment will continue to be maintained, and the government bonds will be more than a single wet position.

Zinc and nickel: Long and short factors are intertwined, and zinc and nickel continue to oscillate;

On Friday evening, the main Shanghai zinc contract rose 0.39% from the previous trading day. On the supply side, the domestic zinc concentrate processing fee has risen, and the profit window of imported zinc concentrate has continued to open. The domestic zinc supply may rise in October. In overseas countries, as the temperature drops and energy demand increases, the energy crisis may worsen, and there is the possibility of further reductions in zinc smelters. On the demand side, in terms of primary consumption, the operating rate of galvanizing has risen sharply after the holiday; on the terminal side, the epidemic situation has spread to many points. It coincides with the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the control measures are stricter, which affects the demand. In terms of inventories, LME inventories fell, and domestic social inventories increased slightly. On the whole, the short-term fundamentals of zinc are intertwined with long and short factors, and the main contradiction is not prominent. Recently, the zinc price has risen due to the widening of the monthly price difference. However, as the 2210 contract enters into delivery, the soft squeeze brought by the delivery gradually ends, and the probability of short-term zinc price shocks is high.

The main Shanghai nickel contract fell 0.29% from the previous trading day on Friday night. The mine end is affected by the rainy season in the Philippines. Due to the less-than-expected ore preparation in the early stage of the ferronickel plant, the current supply of nickel ore is tight, and the current spot supply of tradable Indonesian iron is tight. Gradually move towards a tighter balance. In addition, due to the impact of the epidemic, logistics control in some areas is strictly controlled, and there may be delays in the transportation of nickel and iron. The output of stainless steel continued to increase in October, the rapid growth trend of new energy demand has not changed, the short-term supply and demand of nickel are both strong, and the inventory is low. The probability of short-term nickel price shocks is high. Follow the progress of the LME Russia metals ban discussions.

PTA: The disk follows the cost fluctuations;

TA2301 closed down 1.71% in Friday night trading. Inflation and epidemic disturbances dragged down demand, insufficient follow-up of terminal orders, filament inventories remained high, polyester passively reduced burdens and production, while PTA supply marginally rebounded, near-end supply and demand in the market weakened, and the futures-current basis quickly converged. Last week, crude oil shot up and pulled back, PX fell along with it, and PTA cost support was insufficient, and the disk basically retreated from the post-holiday gains. In the short term, it is greatly affected by cost fluctuations. With the processing fee being compressed to a low level, PTA does not rule out the possibility of production reduction, and the supply contraction is expected to provide support. Pay attention to the trend of oil prices and the production reduction trends of major manufacturers. Operation: unilaterally based on the oil price rolling operation idea.

Live pigs: slaughtering has improved, there is short-term adjustment pressure;

In the past week, the spot of live pigs rose first and then fell, and continued to rise sharply in the first half, but there was a major adjustment by the weekend. In terms of futures, due to the surge in the previous spot, the contract in the near month was strong, but the far month contract was relatively weak. The main LH2301 encountered strong pressure near 24000, reflecting the futures market is worried about the continuity of the spot rise. On the whole, the rise in the spot market is a rise with certain emotional and irrational factors in the context of the overall tight supply. The reason behind this is that the industry has strong expectations for the future consumption recovery and the seasonal increase in pig prices, which stimulates the market. The increase in slaughtering and secondary fattening has resulted in the interception of part of the supply of standard pigs. At present, some areas report that slaughtering and secondary fattening have intercepted more than 10% of the supply. The continuous increase in average weight also reflects the overall impact of slaughtering and secondary fattening. From the perspective of short-term market changes, the price of pigs has risen rapidly, and the downstream consumption has not followed up enough, which makes the terminal delivery worse, and the market needs a certain adaptation process. In addition, after the price of pigs rises rapidly, some farmers will have a certain impulse to cash in profits. , it is expected that the pressure of short-term pig price adjustment will increase. Operationally, LH11-1 is set to take profit. Unilateral wet storage short LH2301 contract.

Corn: the spot is stable and the futures are more volatile;

In terms of spot goods, the purchase price of new grains in the northeast production area is generally stable, and China Grain Reserve also opens and receives new corn. The purchase price of individual direct warehouses is higher, which also boosts the market. With the decline in inventory, northern ports also began to adopt a follow-up strategy. Prices have also risen. The supply of corn in North China has improved, and the physique is showing signs of strengthening. From the perspective of the market outlook, the listing volume of new corn in Northeast China will gradually increase in the later period, and it is expected to be under pressure in the short term. However, due to the weak expectation of new crop production increase and rising planting costs, there is limited room for corn to fall back. From the perspective of demand, with the restoration of breeding profits, feed demand is expected to improve. In terms of deep processing, starch profits have also been restored, the operating rate has increased, and the overall demand support has also become stronger. On the whole, the corn market is expected to be dominated by short-term shocks, but there may still be momentum to move higher in the medium and long term. Operationally, do more on dips.

Peanuts: Slight correction but fundamentals are still strong;

Peanut futures fell on Friday. The main contract PK2301 was weak and fluctuated, closing at 11084, down 0.79% from the previous trading day, reducing positions by 8,000 lots and holding 160,000 lots. The water content of the supply in the northeast production area is still relatively high, and we will pay attention to the progress of the improvement of the dryness. The Baisha production area in Henan has been busy with farming one after another, and the middlemen have a suitable amount of raw materials in stock, and the price of peanuts has remained stable. The operation is recommended to be treated with more ideas.

Apple: In the afternoon, the enthusiasm of merchants to purchase has increased;

Apple futures rose sharply on Friday. The main contract AP2301 rose significantly in the afternoon, closing at 8175, up 1.01% from the previous trading day, reducing positions by 8,000 lots, and holding 190,000 lots. Late-ripening Fuji gradually began to be acquired in Shandong. The mainstream transaction of Qixia Kaiwei 80# supply was about 3.2-3.3 yuan/catties, which was basically the same as that of normal years. At present, the price has not exceeded the psychological expectations of customers, and the enthusiasm for acquisition has increased. However, the downstream wholesale market is generally in general, and the stalls choose to ship as soon as possible. The downstream consumption is not good, Apple may lack continuous upward momentum, and the operation is recommended to be bearish.

Soybeans: U.S. dollar strengthened, U.S. soybeans closed down in shock

?? CBOT soybean futures closed down on Friday, the benchmark period closed down about 0.9%, the harvest weather is good, the seasonal harvest pressure is gradually emerging, and the export performance is not good. The dollar rebounded strongly, international crude oil fell sharply, and the surrounding wheat and corn also dragged down the US soybean. November futures settled down 12 cents at 1,383.75 cents a bushel. In contrast, the evening meal continued to rise, the market bullish sentiment is still fermenting in the market, the spot market is still in a situation of low inventory and high basis, and the short-term supply is insufficient to effectively replenish or support the high and fluctuating futures prices. The M2301 contract is facing the pressure of the 4200 integer mark, and the operation idea of ​​​​maintaining range fluctuations. Short-term trading is appropriate.

Oils and fats: International crude oil fell;

CBOT soybean oil futures closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark closing down about 1.7%, mainly because international crude oil futures continued to fall. December futures settled down 1.13 cents at 65.30 cents a pound. Affected by this, the high level of soybean oil fell slightly in the evening session.

BMD palm oil futures traded in wide swings on Friday, closing surging higher. Russia’s threat to withdraw from a Black Sea grain export deal has raised concerns about global supplies of the edible oil. The ringgit continued to fall, also contributing to higher palm oil prices. December CPO rose MYR195, or 5.32%, to close at MYR3,860/ton. In contrast, domestic palm oil closed down following the shock of other oils and fats.

The ICE refueling rapeseed futures market closed down on Friday, with the benchmark period closing down about 0.9%. The November contract closed down C$8.10 at C$862.30 per ton. Affected by this, the night dish of Zhengcai oil fluctuated downwards. At present, domestic and foreign oils and fats are caught in a long-short game. On the one hand, the international crude oil fluctuates down, and on the other hand, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine makes the market worried that the oil market will be tense again. However, due to the intensified global economic recession, the decline in oil demand may be more obvious. Weakness will continue. Oil in the inner disk may weaken the rebound, and it is advisable to rebound and sell short.

White sugar: Raw sugar remains firm, Zheng sugar fluctuates slightly;

Raw sugar futures remained strong on the back of Brazil production news. The 03 contract rose 0.03 cents/lb, or 0.2%. Brazil’s crushing schedule has been affected by the rain, and the market has lowered Brazil’s production, because the rain may make some sugarcane unable to be crushed eventually. In the short term, international sugar prices remain strong, but the space above is not too optimistic. Zheng Tang’s price continued to rebound when the external disk was at a high level and there was support in the domestic short-term supply. Overall, it is expected to run strongly in the short term, but the pressure on the first-line sugar price close to 5,700 yuan / ton will be more obvious. In operation, short-term trading is recommended.

Cotton: US cotton is weaker and the US dollar is strong to suppress;

U.S. cotton fell on a strong dollar. The 12 contract fell 1.64 cents/lb, or 1.9%. US cotton fell sharply again, mainly hit by recession fears. The dollar’s rise has made cotton more expensive for overseas buyers. Macroscopically, the US inflation data is still high, and the strength of the US dollar is expected to remain strong, focusing on the first-line support of US cotton at 80 cents. Zheng Mian is expected to run weakly, and the first line of 14,000 yuan/ton will be under pressure in the short term. However, the main producing areas are affected by public health events, and cotton may have certain risks. If a large amount of cotton rots in the ground, cotton prices may rise. Short-term trading is recommended.

Rubber: tire demand is still sluggish, rubber prices remain volatile;

In the evening trading, Hujiao RU2301 rose 0.35% to close at 12,860 yuan / ton. On the supply side, the production of new rubber at home and abroad continued to be released, but the release pace was easily affected by climatic factors and performed poorly. In particular, the expected reduction in the production of domestic RU delivery products still supported prices. On the demand side, although downstream tire companies have gradually resumed operation after the holiday, domestic tire demand is still sluggish at present. Technically, the rubber price RU2301 maintained a shock pattern. Action suggestion: wait and see for the time being.

Crude oil: Global oil demand is expected to decline, and oil prices remain volatile and weak in the short term;

On Friday, WTI crude oil fell 5.13% to close at US$84.54 per barrel, while domestic crude SC2212 fell 1.24% in overnight trading to close at 670.1 yuan per barrel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, the International Energy Agency and OPEC have all lowered their forecasts for global oil demand. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, for the four weeks ended October 7, 2022, the total demand for refined oil products in the U.S. averaged 19.952 million barrels per day, an average of 19.952 million barrels per day. The same period last year was 3.8% lower; the four-week average daily demand for motor gasoline was 8.722 million barrels, 5.5% lower than the same period last year. According to data released by Baker Hughes, the oilfield services agency of General Electric Company, in the week ended October 14, the number of oil wells drilled online in the United States was 610, the highest since March 2020, an increase of 8 from the previous week; an increase from the same period last year 165 seats. Technically, oil prices remain volatile in the short term. Operation suggestion: Oscillation bearish thinking operation.

Methanol: Weak demand Methanol fluctuates weakly;

The main MA2301 contract of methanol futures in the night trading closed at 2696 yuan / ton, down 1.5% from the previous trading day, reducing positions by 110,000 lots and holding 940,000 lots. The coastal methanol market rose and fell last week, while the mainland methanol market rose first and then fell. The weekly average price in Inner Mongolia was 2,618 yuan/ton, up 9.17% from last week. The weekly average price in Taicang was 3,007 yuan/ton, up 7.05% from last week. At present, in order to alleviate the inventory pressure, manufacturers mainly focus on active shipments, while the downstream end of the terminal has resisted high prices due to high cost pressure, and the external MTO equipment has suffered serious losses. The market is expected to reduce production. Operation suggestion: Shock thinking operation.

Coking Coking Coal: Expected Disturbance in Demand, Bi-coke callback;

On Friday night, the coke 2301 opened at a high level, fluctuated downward, and closed at 2687.5, down 96, or 3.45%. Due to the outbreak of epidemics in Shanxi, Inner Mongolia and other places, the transportation in the region was restricted, and the raw material procurement of coke enterprises was difficult, and the output decreased month-on-month. In terms of steel mills, high-speed hot metal production is maintained to support charge consumption. However, the sector is frequently disturbed by the expected terminal demand, the macro sentiment is repeated, and the raw materials fluctuate and fall. It is recommended to operate in the short term.

On Friday night, the coking coal opened at a high level of 2301 and fell in shock, and closed at 2095, down 39.5, or 1.85%. The safety inspection of domestic coal mines has been strengthened, superimposed on the impact of the epidemic in the main production areas, some coal mines have stopped production and restricted production, and the release of domestic coal production has slowed down. Due to transportation difficulties, downstream construction has declined, supply and demand are both weak, and the futures market has pulled back. Short-term operations are recommended.

Iron ore: weak demand and shock fall;

Iron ore continued to fall in Friday night trading. In terms of macro sentiment, US inflation exceeded expectations, interest rate hike expectations strengthened, and the disk weakened; domestic stimulus policies for real estate continued to increase, but the effect was still not obvious. In terms of industry, the market sentiment is pessimistic. Steel Federation data shows that the peak season of terminal demand is not strong. In reality, the production of hot metal is high, and the demand for iron ore itself is still strong. Steel mills are actively replenishing iron ore to support iron ore prices, but if the terminal demand cannot be quickly On the upside, the replenishment action of steel mills will slow down. Short-term macro-emotional influence, bearish operation is recommended in operation.

Glass: The demand is doubtful, the disk surface fluctuates;

On Friday night, the main contract of glass fluctuated and fell. U.S. core CPI exceeded expectations, and interest rate hike expectations strengthened. In the face of real estate stimulus again, the policy encourages state-owned enterprises to directly purchase houses. Under the circumstance that the completion area of ​​real estate is strong, the demand for glass is still expected to be strong, but the actual demand is still weak, the market is doubtful about the demand, the upward momentum of the spot side is insufficient, and the futures are in the macro sentiment. Under the influence, the spot price fluctuated. Short-term operation is recommended for operation.

Rebar: high output and low demand, mainly bearish operation;

The price of thread futures fell by 1.44% to 3685 yuan / ton last Friday night. From a macro perspective, the US CPI data is rising, and overseas interest rate hikes are still expected to be strong. The US dollar index strongly suppresses commodity prices, and the war is cloudy; important domestic conferences are held, and shibor rebounds month-on-month. It is expected that the pattern of extremely loose funds has changed slightly; The real estate cut the provident fund interest rate, and the intention to rescue the market is obvious. However, from the perspective of the industry chain, according to Mysteel data, the daily turnover of building materials fell by 7.2% year-on-year, but the output increased by 5.2% year-on-year. The profit of steel production is sluggish, and the output of steel is expected to peak, so the market may have a negative feedback on the price of raw materials. Supply increases, demand decreases. It is recommended that the screw bias operation is the main one.

Ferroalloys: Production rebounded rapidly, demand recovery was lower than expected;

Manganese and silicon: Black commodities fell on Friday night. At present, from the perspective of raw materials, with the warmer demand, manganese ore has stabilized and rebounded. The output of manganese and silicon continued to recover, but it was still at a low level. According to Mysteel statistics, Mysteel counted a sample of 121 independent silicon-manganese enterprises across the country: the operating rate (capacity utilization rate) was 55.83% nationwide, up 3.46% from last week; the average daily output was 26,128 ton, an increase of 1,436 tons. At present, there is still a gap between the supply and demand of production, but the profits of steel mills are sluggish, and the output of steel tends to peak. The fundamentals of manganese and silicon have begun to weaken, but the basis is relatively large. It is recommended to wait and see.

Ferrosilicon: Black commodities fell Friday night. At present, the production of ferrosilicon is also continuing to recover. According to Mysteel’s statistics of 136 independent ferrosilicon enterprises in the country, the operating rate (capacity utilization rate) is 43.44% nationwide, down 0.12% from the previous period; the average daily output is 15,586 tons, an increase of 640 tons compared with the previous period. . Five major steel grades of ferrosilicon (weekly demand): 24,537.3 tons, down 1.47% from last week. The supply has recovered rapidly, the output of steel has peaked, and the fundamentals have begun to weaken. It is recommended to wait and see.

