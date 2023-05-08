Gurman: Although not this year, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro / Max will inevitably use solid-state buttons | Design | India | Apple_Sina Technology_Sina.com





It has been reported that Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro series models will use solid-state buttons. However, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted in April that Apple had canceled the solid-state button design in this year’s iPhone due to “unresolved technical problems.” Return to the original physical button design.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also touched on the news in his latest Power On newsletter. Although the iPhone 15 Pro engineering machine does have new buttons, they have been “abandoned” from the production version.

He cited “manufacturing complexity, higher associated costs and software integration issues” as the main reasons for the delay. Gurman claims the feature is destined to be introduced next year, presumably the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

So far, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will feature a narrower bezel, titanium alloy body with more rounded edges, a new 3nm A17 processor, and a USB-C port.

In addition, Gurman also mentioned the low-cost iPhone issue that everyone is concerned about. When commenting on Apple’s financial report, he pointed out that the Indian market has become a crucial place for Apple. But in fact, Apple’s iPhone is priced more expensive in India than in the US.

He believes that while Apple may never launch a new iPhone for less than $300 (IT House Note: currently about 2,073 yuan), it can sell its older SE models as cost-effective alternatives, He also suggested that Apple lower the previous version to $199 (currently about 1375 yuan).



