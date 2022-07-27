Home Business Gyala closes a 5 million euro financing round
Gyala closes a 5 million euro financing round

Gyala closes a 5 million euro financing round

Gyala, an Italian deeptech specializing in cybersecurity, has closed a 5 million euro equity financing round. The startup has developed a platform that is able to integrate and operate in various cyber defense areas such as XDR, OT and NTA (Extended Endpoint Detection and Response, Operational Technology and Network Traffic Analysis). The Gyala solution covers end to end the IT security needs of companies, in fact, thanks to artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, it automatically analyzes and blocks the unusual behaviors of the components of the IT infrastructure, protecting the company from attacks.

The software developed by Gyala is already adopted by power plants, SMEs, healthcare companies and hospitals. This is because being the modular solution it can be used by a wide spectrum of customers with various levels of technological coverage as well as internal skills.

The company, led by Gian Roberto Sfoglietta, Nicola Mugnato and Andrea Storico, finds its origins in research and development projects carried out as part of the National Military Research Plan (Pnrm) which allowed Gyala to create the platform dedicated to cyber defense .

