Gynecologist who died poisoned in Bologna: “She knew that her husband drugged her but…”

Gynecologist who died poisoned in Bologna, new details emerge about her killer husband

New details emerge on the case of the gynecologist who died poisoned in Bologna, Isabella Lsalad. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, the woman had realized (for some time) that her husband Giampaolo Amato he served her bitter drinks. She had also undergone analysis but she had never reported “for the sake of her children, so since preserve their relationship with their father”. And deep down he hoped that the marital crisis could be resolved.

The circumstance emerges from the story of some friends of the woman referred to the investigators and collected in the order of the investigating judge Claudio Paris, who ordered the precautionary custody in prison for Amato. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, he says Fanpage“the woman had realized that her husband had been serving her very bitter drinks for some time and probably laced with some benzodiazepine-type substance to sedate her but she had never reported the incident despite confessing everything to her sister and friends”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

