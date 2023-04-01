A year ago the world looked like this: Gas was getting more expensive by the hour, deliveries from Russia were falling by the day and ministers like Robert Habeck were traveling to find new suppliers. Instead of going through pipelines from Russia, the raw material should come in liquid form as LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) by ship from the West or the Middle East. The German buyers were successful, which was not surprising: After all, Germany had shown the producers and dealers its deep pockets, and some people didn’t need to be asked twice.

Since then, the necessary terminals for LNG tankers have been built as if there were no tomorrow. The liquefied natural gas arriving from the seas requires special processes to unload it. And the liquefaction of the gas, which has to be cleaned of a number of components and cooled to below minus 160 degrees Celsius, also costs a lot of energy – one speaks of up to a quarter of the total energy content of the gas.

The substance can then be transported by tanker over longer distances and then also by tank truck, wagon or smaller ship. Before the outbreak of the Ukraine war and the sanctions against Russia, Europe and especially Germany did not have sufficient capacities to cover their gas needs in this way.

LNG: “Overshot the target”

That soon changed. Germany built the first floating terminal near Wilhelmshaven in record time: Built from May to November 2022, it has been in regular operation since January 2023. In the meantime, further terminals – unloading points – have been opened in Brunsbüttel and Lubmin, and a floating terminal near Stade is under construction, as are extensions to the existing facilities. LPG imports already account for seven percent of the gas supply, and the trend is rising sharply.

In the meantime, however, some are becoming uneasy in view of the foreseeable oversupply and the price. Bill Hare, head of climate data provider Climate Analytics, told Britain’s The Guardian newspaper that the world has “overshot the mark” in trying to fill the gap left by the missing Russian gas. The volume of import capacities currently being created in Europe far exceeds demand.

By 2030, liquefied gas capacities for 400 billion cubic meters per year

And it’s true: the existing LNG terminals and those planned for the next few years are more than enough to cover Germany’s needs; the volume of previous gas imports via Russian pipelines will be far exceeded. While Federal Economics Minister Habeck has already announced that an additional 1.6 billion euros will be needed for the buildings and expansions, there is no talk of cuts in the program. Intended for times of crisis, the import capacities, estimated at soon to be 77 billion cubic meters per year, will soon supply more than is consumed.

This is tricky, especially in view of Germany’s climate targets: After all, the contribution of gas to energy supply is supposed to decrease rather than increase. LNG is also in the focus of numerous environmental organizations because of the high energy consumption before any of it can even be burned. In addition to the 77 billion, there are another 40 to 50 billion cubic meters that European partner countries can supply. So the race is on.

If all plans are put into practice unchanged, Germany and Europe will soon be drowning in liquid gas. According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), there will be capacity for 400 billion cubic meters per year by 2030. The total requirement of the European Union in 2019 was 413 billion cubic meters. Only half of it came from Russia and is no longer supplied.

Resale would be a huge loss

In view of the change in direction in the energy supply, Europeans could soon act as resellers without any problems if this were not a question of price. Germany buys more expensive than most other countries. A resale would be a gigantic loss-making business. In addition, more and more Russian natural gas is now coming to Europe via the tanker fleet. The most important customer is France.

The forecasts of the major energy agencies assume that with more than 60 existing plants, less than half of the LNG terminals will still be in operation in 2030, because demand across the EU is expected to drop to around 190 billion cubic meters.

In Germany, too, a lot of gas would then not only be liquid, but superfluous. Should the efforts to get rid of gas heating in private households be crowned with success in the medium term, demand will fall even further. And industry is also working on diversifying its energy supply – the range extends from heat pumps to hydrogen.

So far, Germany is not even among those nations that import LNG on a large scale. These include Great Britain, France and Spain. Far higher import capacities are created there than in Germany. But the excess will not only lead to violent political disputes there.

Sloppy planning and forgotten costs

The plans from the Economics Ministry have already been viewed with skepticism, especially by the minister’s party: The Green Party criticizes that dependence on gas is being cemented for the future, and this is also voiced by environmental groups. The CDU/CSU opposition has also been upset since the ministry demanded an additional 1.6 billion euros: the additional need only arose because the planning was sloppy and obvious costs were simply forgotten.

In fact, the ministries expect demand to remain almost the same and add a generous safety buffer – the projections do not take into account the delivery options of partner countries or the foreseeable decline in demand from existing German export customers, such as Poland.

On the other hand, the Energy Economics Institute at the University of Cologne (EWI) has determined in a study commissioned by the federal government that, under certain assumptions, only 16 to 38 percent utilization of the terminals can be expected from 2030. There should therefore be brand new investment ruins to be seen off the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts.

Perhaps one day we will be grateful to those citizens in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania for their wake-up call, who in all surveys on the subject with large majorities speak out against another floating LNG terminal off the island of Rügen.