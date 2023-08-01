Habeck considers Lindner’s tax relief to be inadequate

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has demanded greater relief for the economy from Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). Habeck told the “Handelsblatt”: “The Finance Minister’s proposals in the draft of the Growth Opportunities Act are a delicate start to what we need, but it’s just not enough.” Habeck called for a triad of measures to help German industry in the currently tense economic situation: firstly, targeted support for investments, secondly, tax depreciation and thirdly, an industrial electricity price for a transitional period.

Lindner wants to relieve the economy with a tax package of around six billion euros a year. The Growth Opportunities Act is intended to strengthen Germany’s competitiveness and ensure more investment, according to the Ministry of Finance in mid-July. Lindner proposes almost 50 tax policy measures. The core element is a bonus for investments in climate protection announced in the coalition agreement. The draft has not yet been approved by the government.

Habeck considers the relief to be too small: “We need a real stimulus for growth, prosperity and the competitiveness of Germany as a location, because our global competitors are not sleeping.” According to information from the “Handelsblatt” newspaper, the Federal Ministry of Economics lodged a protest in the internal government vote because it does not consider the Treasury Ministry’s proposals to be far-reaching enough.

Habeck has proposed a state-subsidized lower industrial electricity price. The FDP rejects this.

Leading organizations of the German economy call for fundamental relief. The German economy is in the doldrums./hoe/DP/nas

