Habeck for more vegetable cultivation under the solar roof

The company Sunfarming, which Habeck visited, runs a test center in Rathenow where cows and chickens are kept under solar modules. Experiments are also being carried out into how fruit and vegetables thrive under solar modules that are mounted on pillars. Habeck tasted tomatoes, raspberries and kohlrabi there. Company founder Peter Schrum said that plants are being prepared for a total area of ​​almost 6000 hectares, including a project in Fürstenwalde in Brandenburg. The demand from farmers is there.

