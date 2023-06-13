Habeck: If necessary, Germany would throttle its industry to help its neighbors

“Before the people there freeze, we would have to throttle our industry or even shut it down”
Gas transit contracts between Russia and Ukraine will expire next year – it remains uncertain whether countries like Austria or Hungary will continue to be supplied from Russia. Economics Minister Robert Habeck is now making it clear that Germany would cut back its industry if necessary in order to help its neighbors.
DAccording to Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Germany could be forced to reduce or even shut down industrial capacities if the gas transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine is not extended. “In my opinion, we’re not done yet,” Habeck said on Monday at the East German Economic Forum in Bad Saarow.
The currently good situation should not distract from what is actually threatening. “I just want to point out that the transit agreements that Russia has signed with Ukraine will expire in 2024,” the minister said.
“And the war is raging. There is no certain scenario as to how things will continue,” he said. “If the Russian gas weren’t coming to Eastern Europe to the same extent that it is still flowing through Ukraine, what was agreed in Europe would apply: Before the people there freeze, we would have to throttle our industry or even shut it down.”
Additional capacities – including one planned LNG terminals off Rügenwhich has provoked opposition from local residents and environmental groups – are therefore essential to maintaining supplies to both East Germany and Eastern Europe.
Despite February’s Russian invasion, Ukraine still makes money from the transit fees it charges for sending Russian gas to countries like Austria, Slovakia, Italy and Hungary.
Even if some deliveries continue beyond 2024, this is unlikely to happen on comparable terms. There is a lack of political support for this, according to a report by the Center on Global Energy Policy last week.
“Direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on the extension of the transit agreement seem highly unlikely in the current environment,” say the report’s authors Anne-Sophie Corbeau and Tatiana Mitrova.