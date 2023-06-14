Habeck insists on billion-dollar factories for the East – whatever the cost

FFor Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD), the reasons are clear why so many companies are drawn to his state and the other East German states: “We Brandenburgers are very likeable people, everyone knows that,” he said at the East German Economic Forum on Monday in Bad Saarow.

But of course the Prime Minister also knows that sympathy alone is not enough as a location factor. The fact that, in addition to Tesla, battery manufacturers such as CATL and chip factories such as Intel and TSMC are also rushing to East Germany is primarily due to the funding that these companies can expect here.

But it is precisely these subsidies that are now the subject of fierce debate within the federal government. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) granted higher funding amounts for the weekend planned Intel plant in Magdeburg in an interview again a rejection: “There is no more money in the household,” said Lindner of the “Financial Times”. “We’re trying to consolidate the budget, not expand it.”

This is one of the most important projects of the structural change in East Germany on the brink. Because Intel should actually receive almost seven billion euros in funding for an investment of around 17 billion euros.

But the planned plant is becoming more and more expensive due to inflation and high energy costs, which is why the US company is also demanding higher subsidies. At the same time, new subsidies are enticing in Intel’s home market, the USA, where the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is massively promoting the settlement of future-oriented branches of industry.

Accordingly went Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) at the East German Economic Forum on a confrontational course with his cabinet colleague Lindner. Large investors like Intel now expect subsidies to settle here.

Habeck: “I think it’s a good investment in the future”

“You can curse that and say: Why are there only subsidies in the USA? But there are,” said Habeck. Germany now has to answer the question of whether or not it wants “part of the industry of the future” to be in Europe as well.

“And if we say no, then we will have to bear the consequences,” warned Habeck. “We will have a dependency on foreign production, we will have a loss of knowledge and, above all, we will not have the depth of the supply chains.” An investment like Intel’s also affects other companies such as mechanical engineering or manufacturers of optical devices.

“Therefore a clear one from my side: Yes, we want to have this added value and yes, they are expensive in competition, but I believe it is a good investment in the future, we should see that we use and strengthen the attractiveness of the location and bring that investment over here.”

For the Economics Minister, this is not just a question of economic development in the affected regions. Habeck also warned of massive social problems if such investments were not made. “Yes, the federal budget needs to be restructured,” he said.

And in view of the economic data, one is no longer in a crisis that justifies suspending the debt brake. “But it seems wrong to me to save on this program, as is now being planned, in this phase of economic weakness and in this phase when populist forces are abusing the structurally weak regions for their own purposes,” said Habeck.

However, even a successful structural change does not guarantee that social cohesion will be maintained. “Economic developments do not automatically mean that there is social approval for the various processes,” said Habeck.

Without a stable economy there can be no cohesion among the Democrats

However, the reverse conclusion is correct: “If an economy is on its knees or there are serious economic problems, then in the long run it will not be possible to keep a country stable in the cohesion of the democrats,” predicted the minister. “But it doesn’t mean that economic progress automatically pays into the democratic consensus.” Changes are often unreasonable for those affected, the individual challenge remains great.

Especially since the overall economic development remains at least challenging. It is true that last year we managed to avert the greatest danger of a gas shortage. However, the forecasts continue to see weak growth at most, so that the level before the Corona-pandemics was reached again. “But even if things go a little faster, we will not have had any growth in Germany in the last five years,” said Habeck.

“We need growth in Germany again. And that means we have to strengthen the investment conditions at the location.” Overcoming the crisis has dominated the past few months and has pushed many important issues into the background, which are now coming back onto the agenda.

Germany must become faster, although the need to speed up planning and reduce bureaucracy has long been known. But before Corona and the energy crisis, people were “in a more comfortable position”: “The economy was doing well, budgets were balanced and you could almost allow yourself to simply continue with long planning processes,” said Minister Habeck. “This comfortable phase is over.” The fact that the greatest emergency has been averted does not mean that “we can lean back”.

Especially since a return of the acute energy crisis cannot be ruled out. “It seems to have been forgotten today how concrete the threat was that we would slip into a gas shortage and that not only the German, but also the European economy would basically collapse completely,” said Habeck. “In my view, we’re not done yet.”

Eastern Germany needs additional liquid gas capacities

The transit agreements that Russia has signed with Ukraine, which allow gas to be routed to south-eastern Europe, would expire next year. In view of the Ukraine war, it is completely unclear what will happen afterwards. “If the Russian gas were not to the extent that it is still flowing through the Ukraine to Southeast Europe, what was agreed at European level would apply,” warned Habeck. “Before the people there freeze, we would have to throttle our industry or even shut it down.”

Therefore, additional liquid gas capacities are needed, especially for the supply of East Germany and Eastern Europe, such as the controversial LNG terminal on Rügen. “It would be the same mistake to assume that things will always go well,” says Habeck. “The past has taught us that things don’t always go well and we should take precautions.”

