“The heat pump pays for itself over a period of 18 years. Also, the prices will come down soon. That’s why last minute panic would really be wrong,” Habeck told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Tuesday editions). “Nobody should rush to install an oil or gas heating system now. Fossil energies are a dead end, not a piggy bank.”

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that the prices for natural gas and heating oil would rise continuously from 2027 onwards as a result of EU emissions trading. “For that reason alone, you should rely on renewables for such a long-term investment as heating.” But because heat pumps have so far been more expensive to buy than gas heating, the federal government will “help people make the switch with financial support”.

Habeck reacted cautiously to Lindner’s proposal

A few days ago, after a long dispute, the traffic light coalition agreed on new specifications for heating systems. Basically, the reform of the Building Energy Act (GEG) amounts in practice to a ban on new oil and gas heating systems. From 2024, every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. The question of financial support for consumers has not yet been clarified in detail.

Habeck expressed reservations about the proposal by Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) to pay scrapping bonuses based on the age of the previous heating system. “A link to the age of a heater starts with the climate protection effect. That is an important aspect, but we then have to see how we can ensure social balance,” Habeck told the Funke newspapers. “It is important to me that people with lower and middle incomes in particular receive clear support.”

After Heiz-Hammer, Habeck defended exceptions to the law

The Vice-Chancellor defended the planned exceptions to the heating exchange for over 80-year-olds. “We want to introduce a blanket exception for very old people. If their heating breaks and is beyond repair, they don’t have to switch to renewable heating,” he said.

Habeck rejected the accusation of arbitrariness and made it clear that under 80-year-olds could also apply for an exception. “Even today, people – regardless of whether they are 35, 50 or 80 years old – can apply to the state authorities if a heating replacement would be necessary under the existing law, but would mean unreasonable hardship,” he said.