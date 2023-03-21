Home Business Habeck promises to switch to heat pumps at the price of gas heating
Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck has promised households with lower and middle incomes that switching to a heat pump from 2024 will not be more expensive than a new gas heating system. “That’s the plan, that’s the promise,” said the Green politician on Tuesday in Weimar at the start of a three-day closed conference of his parliamentary group. “And that was never thought of otherwise.” For a limited time, in which heat pumps are more expensive than gas heating, these households should, through social support, “get them for the price that gas heating would cost”. Habeck did not name a specific amount. He pointed out that the federal government is already subsidizing heat pumps with up to 40 percent of the investment costs. But this is not yet socially balanced.

