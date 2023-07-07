Habeck relied on an industrial comeback: That turns out to be a mistake

When Economics Minister Robert Habeck presented the new, improved economic forecast in April, the curves for production were pointing upwards. But shortly thereafter, they tipped over. Picture Alliance

In April, the federal government raised its forecast for economic growth. Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) relied on a comeback of German industry – and underpinned this with graphics on production.

But since then the industry has been weakening. Above all, the energy-intensive sectors are collapsing again.

A comparison of the graphic that Habeck presented at the time with the current version shows the misjudgment. The government is now alone with its optimistic prognosis.

When Robert Habeck (Greens) presented his economic forecast, he brought a large graphic with him. It showed the production of German industry. The Minister of Economic Affairs pointed to the recent upward trend with satisfaction and praised: “After the Corona crisis, the German economy is proving to be adaptable and resilient, even in the energy crisis.” The federal government increased its forecast for economic growth from 0.2 to 0.4 percent . That was at the end of April.

Since then the tide has turned. Industry, of all things, is weakening and is pushing the entire economy under water. With its optimistic prognosis, the federal government is now alone.

Our graphics make the misjudgment and the unfortunate timing clear. Because immediately after Habeck’s performance, the upward trend in production stopped again. main reason. The trend in the energy-intensive sectors turned downwards again.

And it just doesn’t get any better. In May, industrial production was 0.2 percent below April. Compared to the same month last year, the output was only 0.7 percent higher, that shared Federal Statistical Office on Friday with In the five energy-intensive sectors of chemicals, metal, petroleum, paper, glass and ceramics, production fell again by 1.4 percent. It was thus 12.4 percent below the previous year. The only ray of hope is the auto industry, which grew by almost five percent. But even in the most important German industrial sector, the Ifo index for business expectations fell to its lowest level since 2008.

There is no recovery. The chief economist at Deutsche Bank Research, Stefan Schneider, calculates that the gross domestic product in the second quarter rose by at best 0.1 percent compared to the previous quarter. “If the June data are weak, there could also be a renewed decline in GDP,” warns Schneider. The recession threatens to deepen. “The risk of the recovery stalling has increased significantly.”

The federal government is alone with its forecast of 0.4 percent growth. Gradually, economists revised their forecasts downwards. All leading economic research institutes now expect the German economy to shrink in 2023 as a whole. Their forecasts range from minus 0.2 to minus 0.3 percent. The Bundesbank assumes minus 0.3 percent.

The industry is still supported even by full order books. The companies are still processing orders that were left behind during the delivery bottlenecks in the corona pandemic. But the receipt of new orders is weakening.

In May, incoming orders were still 6.4 percent higher than in April. However, special effects from large orders play an important role. In comparison to the previous year, incoming orders were 4.3 percent lower.

The Federal Statistical Office will publish its first estimate for the gross domestic product in the second quarter at the end of July. It remains exciting for German industry and the economy as a whole.

