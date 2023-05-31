Habeck sees progress, FDP still a lot of work

6
The minister said in Hanover that it was “now possible again” for the law to be passed by the Bundestag before the summer break. The summer break begins after July 7th, which is also the day the Federal Council meets. Habeck said with a view to the Federal Council that there were signals that the green light could be given for a shortening of the deadline. Habeck emphasized that the negotiations were now being conducted by the parliamentary groups.
See also GPT-4 full score No. 1 passed the mock interview of Dachang!Microsoft's 154-page research swipes the screen: First contact with breaking latest news – small tech news