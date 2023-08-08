

Economy Economy Minister

Habeck wants to accelerate investments in a climate-neutral economy

Status: 07.08.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

At the end of a two-day summer tour, Economics Minister Robert Habeck promoted a strong expansion of solar systems in Germany. At the same time, there is strong criticism of the Green politician from the population.

Solar energy, wind turbines and CO₂ storage – the German economy should become more climate-friendly. Federal Minister of Economics Habeck (Greens) is therefore planning new funding opportunities. Companies are to receive grants of up to 150 million euros.

Federal Economics and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) wants to accelerate investments in a climate-neutral economy. The Ministry published a “Federal Regulation on Transformation Technologies” on the basis of a new EU subsidy framework. The federal and state governments could issue specific funding programs to financially support and incentivize the production of selected transformation technologies, the ministry announced on Monday. First, the digital media house „Table Media“ reported about it.

The new federal regulation should therefore apply to public subsidies for the production of batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps, electrolysers, equipment for the capture, use and storage of CO₂ and the production of key components. There should be aid in the form of direct grants or in the form of tax benefits. The total amount of aid is a maximum of EUR 150 million per company.

“We need far more capacity for the production of wind turbines, photovoltaic systems, heat pumps, batteries and their components,” explained Habeck. “We want a technically sovereign industry that can produce large numbers of systems for generating electricity from renewable energies in Germany.” The new federal regulation is an important funding framework.

According to the ministry, funding programs from the federal or state governments that meet the requirements of the federal regulation no longer have to be notified to the EU Commission under state aid law. According to the ministry, this should save a lot of time and reduce bureaucracy. Habeck had repeatedly criticized that decisions at EU level took too long. As a first application, the Ministry of Economics wants to publish a new funding guideline to strengthen the battery value chain in the summer, according to “Table Media”.

